Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 overtakes Twitter ahead of premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, at 11.56 pm JST. With the premiere only hours away, fans of the series have taken over Twitter with their love for the series. That said, the first episode leaked out days before its premiere.

Few people did get to watch the episode, following which authorities took it down. Although some clips made their way online, it seems like the creators of the anime need not worry as those leaked clips have only increased fans' excitement for the series as they look forward to watching the entire episode when it premieres.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1.

Fans flood Twitter with their hype over Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1

With the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 only hours away from its premiere, fans could not contain their excitement and made edits counting down to the episode's release. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime last aired in 2021, fans had waited two years for the anime adaptation of the Hidden Inventory arc. Hence, July 6 marks an important day for them.

Khalid @Rm_5aled #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 THE FIRST EPISODE OF JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2 WILL BE RELEASED TOMORROW!! THE FIRST EPISODE OF JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2 WILL BE RELEASED TOMORROW!! 🔥#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 https://t.co/R0r3o1x0mF

Bry @Brylight1 @yoongojo The animation and everything going on is SO GOOD. @yoongojo The animation and everything going on is SO GOOD.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 leaked a couple of days before its official premiere, many fans have already watched the opening theme video for the upcoming anime.

Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will focus on Satoru Gojo's past, it showcases his former friendship with Suguru Geto. Fans have been able to witness the same through the clips included in the opening video. They especially loved the action scene during the theme song's chorus and where the trio of Gojo, Geto, and Shouko Ieiri was shown together.

karinatreides @bundapusmeung @pasteleclectic i meaaannn.. friend never judge you about how you eat. they are really in love @pasteleclectic i meaaannn.. friend never judge you about how you eat. they are really in love https://t.co/C2kdW9UCt1

The opening theme video also gave fans lots of adorable moments to look at. Fans loved Gojo's interactions with his fellow Jujutsu High students and shared the clips online. Thus, they hope to see more of it when the anime finally drops.

Considering that Geto died in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime's second season seems to be the only place fans could find friendly interactions between him and Gojo. Thus, as evident from the clips and leaks of the anime, it seems like MAPPA has done its best to give fans what they want.

Besides the opening video, several other clips from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 made their way online as fans shared the interaction between the characters when they were younger.

While they already loved the character dynamics between Gojo and Utahime Iori, the same has been elaborated on in detail in the upcoming episode. Thus, fans who have yet to watch the leaked episode have much to look forward to when the episode drops on July 6.

Lastly, other than Satoru Gojo, fans have also been looking forward to finally seeing Toji Fushiguro get animated. Fortunately for fans, as confirmed by the leaked episode, the Sorcerer Killer is set to appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1. Thus, it seems very likely that the anime's return will be a major hit.

