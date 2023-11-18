Who is Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen? Mahoraga's true form, explained

The Divine General Mahoraga/Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen finally made its appearance in Episode 17 of the anime. Fans have been captivated by its abilities and devastating display of power against Ryomen Sukuna, a showdown that left the entire city of Shibuya in ruins.

The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen marked the first time that fans got to see The Divine General in action. It made a significant impact on the story in its first appearance, impressing The King of Curses himself during their fight by showcasing its abilities and destructive strength. Since then, fans have started questioning Makora's origin in the story and the reason behind its immense powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Episode 17 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen anime as well as the manga. Discretion is advised.

Explaining The Divine General Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

The Divine General Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen is regarded as the strongest Shikigami of the Ten Shadows technique. Despite being untamed by any sorcerer in the history of the series, Makora is considered to be the trump card of the Zenin clan. As portrayed by the latest episode of the anime, The Divine General is near-impossible to defeat due to its unique and overpowered ability.

Fans of the series got a better understanding of the usage of Shikigami and the Ten Shadows technique through Megumi Fushiguro, an avid user of the technique. Users of the Ten Shadows technique can summon up to 10 different Shikigami during their fights for assistance.

In order to fully control a Shikigami, the user has to fight and tame them first. Once tamed, the user has full control over the Shikigami and can summon them whenever the user wants. However, as stated by Megumi, no one in the history of the Zenin clan has been able to tame The Divine General.

Expand Tweet

Makora has rarely appeared in the series, and it's easy to understand why. During the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc, the latter was powerful enough to push back The King of Curses, who was at a strength of 15 fingers. This was an extremely impressive and destructive display of power, as their showdown left the entire city of Shibuya in ruins.

Since then, Makora has appeared only once in the story, during Sukuna's fated clash against Satoru Gojo in the ongoing arc of the manga. Its unique ability to adapt to any and all phenomena has proved to be extremely effective in both of its fights against Sukuna and Gojo. It even adapted to Gojo's Infinity and slashed off his arm, which is a feat not many can boast of.

Is Makora stronger than Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Expand Tweet

After he was unsealed in Chapter 221 of the manga, fans finally got to see the highly anticipated showdown between Satoru Gojo and The Divine General Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the showdown was a 2-on-1 fight alongside Sukuna.

During the epic showdown between Gojo and Sukuna, the latter used Megumi's Ten Shadows technique to summon Makora to fight alongside him. As seen previously in the Shibuya arc, The Divine General has the ability to adapt to literally any phenomenon, which made it Sukuna's biggest counter to Gojo's Infinity.

Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2(image via MAPPA)

Just as Sukuna had planned, Makora was successfully able to adapt to Gojo's Infinity and slashed off his arm. However, in a one-on-one fight, it's hard to imagine that Gojo would lose against The Divine General.

As witnessed during the fight between Sukuna and Gojo, the latter had to face his opponents at an overwhelming disadvantage, as Sukuna summoned the Chimera Beast Agito to aid in the fight as well. In the end, Gojo ended up successfully fending off all 3 of his opponents at once, using a Hollow Purple attack to finish off the Shikigami and critically injure The King of Curses.

It should be noted that a Shikigami's strength relies on its user as well. Therefore Makora's abilities were certainly boosted by Sukuna's strength during the fight with Satoru Gojo.

Despite this, Gojo managed to fend off both Makora and Agito at the same time, while dealing with Sukuna. With this, fans can rest assured that although Makora is a destructive force of nature and one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, it is certainly not stronger than Gojo.

To conclude

Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had an impressive showing in its battle against Sukuna. Despite its humongous size, it can fight incredibly well in close-range combat and can destroy several buildings with a single swing of its arm. Combining all this with his ability to adapt to all phenomena makes it almost impossible to beat.

Fans were captivated by Makora in Jujutsu Kaisen and are understandably excited for his next appearance. However, that may take several years of waiting, especially considering the current scenario at MAPPA regarding the production of the anime.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.