Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji achieving the full potential of Blood Manipulation can be a masterstroke against Sukuna, explained

Before the current events in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori was tipped to be one of the sorcerers with the most potential. As the story progressed, he began to develop and live up to that belief, showcasing impressive moves and devastating new techniques.

In the most recent chapters, he has yet again stunned viewers by using a certain technique previously seen only used by only two sorcerers. When he was gut-punched by Ryomen Sukuna, he spat blood on the Demon King's face.

Seemingly harmless at first, even Sukuna was surprised when the blood exploded and considerably damaged him. Thus, this was testament that Yuji had learned to use Blood Manipulation. But given his character, there is likely more than just exploding blood under his belt.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori realizing Blood Manipulation's full potential could spell disaster for Sukuna

Yuji's Blood Manipulation abilities

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 witnessed Yuji use Exploding Blood on Sukuna. This caught not only the latter but readers also, by surprise. His using such a move cements his Blood Manipulation abilities and the fruits of the past one month of "hard Work".

Apart from him being a Cursed Womb Death Painting, it is yet unsure how he acquired this technique. But if looked at closely, there was an instance that served as the first hint of him engaging with this ability. This came during his training. Yuji mentions that while he was attempting to train, Choso wasn't a very good teacher.

That then led to him requesting Noritoshi Kamo's help, who is a well-known and an adept user of Blood Manipulation himself. Choso and Kamo have nothing in common, barring the ability to use Blood Manipulation, which Yuji could learn.

Now, a couple of chapters ago, when Higuruma was part of the battle and was engaging Sukuna, Blood Manipulation was seen. Specifically, a stream of blood resembling Piercing Blood was fired at the Demon King.

Given that Choso was nowhere in sight, it could only be Yuji. Again, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 stands as testament to Yuji's Blood Manipulation abilities. Not to mention, despite taking a fair bit of damage, he continues to fight thanks to his usage of Flowing Red Scale.

Sukuna to face Yuji's Blood Domain?

Yuji using Exploding Blood in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

It is now established that after whatever happened in the past one month, Yuji Itadori has gained the ability to use Blood Manipulation. This is where things get interesting. Unlike Kamo and Choso, Yuji just might be able to unlock its full potential and that could happen quite soon.

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuji has grasped the concept of reaching one's soul, thanks to Yuki Tsukumo's notes. This knowledge is coupled with his ability to punch straight at it and deal serious damage, as seen when he fought Mahito and now, when he managed to get through to Megumi for a split few seconds.

Combining these points, Jujutsu Kaisen has laid out Domain Expansion to be the pinnacle of Jujutsu. Considering that Yuji's Domain and Cursed Technique are still a mystery and he possesses such devastating abilities up his sleeve, it shouldn't be ruled out that he could be hiding some kind of Blood Domain.

Also, given the way exploding blood damaged the King of Curses, it could be the trump card the Jujutsu High sorcerers needed.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

After all, his training with Choso and Kamo resulted in him learning Piercing Blood, Flowing Red Scale, and Explosion. It is yet uncertain what else he might have learned and could use to catch Sukuna off guard.

At the moment, however, Sukuna's slashes have considerably damaged and pushed back Yuta Okkotsu, Rika, and Yuji. But the pair are capable of using Reverse Cursed Technique, so they won't be out of commission for too long.

On a more positive note, Maki Zenin's appearance is highly welcome and very much needed in the current scenario. A sorcerer of her calibre is an immense asset that has finally been given the spotlight. She is one who will use it to the fullest.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Kenjaku related to Yuji Itadori? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Choso's Cursed Technique? His Blood Manipulation explained