Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Yuta's Cursed Technique "Copy" work? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 was the moment the fandom had been waiting for. After Yuta joined the battle against Ryomen Sukuna in the previous chapter, viewers were pining for the same thing. With all other means exhausted, the black-haired boy had one option - Domain Expansion.

Earlier, his Domain was teased when he locked horns with reincarnated sorcerers Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori. The sorcerers were seemingly locked in a three-way Domain battle.

However, that fizzed out pretty quickly as the fight wore on. Now, Yuta has finally revealed his technique, and rightly so. It hinges almost entirely on his Innate Technique - "Copy."

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Okkotsu's Cursed Technique "Copy"

Yuta Okkostu in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yuta Okkotsu's Innate Technique is "Copy." To explain, while connected to Rika, he can copy other Innate Techniques and use them when necessary. He also possesses the ability to use multiple such techniques in quick succession.

At the moment, how "Copy" works is still being explained. The conditions under which he can do so are unknown, but one of the methods is consumption, i.e., he copied Uro's technique after Rika consumed her arm. It is unclear how many techniques he has copied so far, but judging by the latest chapter, it seems nearly limitless.

The true essence of "Copy" emerges when Yuta activates his Domain Expansion- Authentic Mutual Love technique. Within the Domain's barrier, he gains the ability to exploit the capabilities of his Innate Technique.

Feeding into Domain Expansion

Expand Tweet

Domain Expansion - Authentic Mutual Love reveals the power of Yuta's "Copy." A typical Domain with a barrier takes the shape of a field with cross-like structures and has Katanas scattered all over. Each katana represents an Innate Technique Yuta has "copied" at some point. Again, with Domains, there is a sure-hit effect as well.

However, there are certain points to be noted. Even Yuta is unaware of which katana possesses which technique unless he wields it. Also, they seem to be a one-time use, i.e., they disappear immediately once used. Lastly, judging by his words, there is possibly a limited window of opportunity after the Domain collapses.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, in the current series of events, he has used Uro's "Thin Ice Breaker" and "Sky Manipulation, Toge Inumaki's "Cursed Speech," Charles Bernard's "G Warstaff," Hana Kurusu aka Angel's "Jacob's Ladder" and now Sukuna's "Cleave".

Final Thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu's Innate Technique and, in turn, his Domain were two of Jujutsu Kaisen's greatest mysteries. Before his fight against Uro and Ryu, he had had limited screen time. Even the prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did not fully explain the extent of his abilities.

Considering the present scenario, no stone can be left unturned against the King of Curses. More light has been shed on his Innate Technique "Copy," which also benefitted the reveal of his Domain Expansion.

But even so, there are yet certain aspects of his technique that need explaining. For instance, other than consumption, how else can Yuta "Copy" others' techniques? Facts like these being revealed are likely a matter of time, and the upcoming chapters could provide hints.