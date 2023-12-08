Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Kenjaku related to Yuji Itadori? Explained

Despite being the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, very little is really known about Yuji Itadori. The series begins with him at the deathbed of his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori. Moments before he passes away, he asks the youngster whether he would like to know about his parents. Yuji dismisses the conversation and thus such information remains shrouded in mystery.

But as the story rolls on, there are hints which point to what could possibly be Yuji's parentage. Sure enough, in most of them, a familiar face is always at centre stage and this is none other than Kenjaku. This again points to the interesting fact that Yuji and Kenjaku are somehow related.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The ties between Kenjaku and Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

At the beginning of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori surprised everyone with his spectacular physical prowess. Many questioned this given that he had no knowledge of Cursed Energy or Cursed Techniques. Similarly, Kenjaku was another mystery until his identity was revealed a while back.

With everything known so far, it is highly likely that Kenjaku is Yuji Itadori's parent. But before delving deeper, knowing a little about Kenjaku's past is crucial.

Who is Jujutsu Kaisen's Kenjaku?

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku was an ancient sorcerer who devoted his life to gain complete knowledge on Cursed Energy and Cursed Spirits. His thirst for knowledge was so great that he did not care what he did or who he sacrificed to get closer to his goal.

Such a pursuit requires an incalculable amount of time. But Kenjaku had an edge - he was to keep himself by transferring his brain to another body and thus extend his lifespan. Doing so allowed him to don the person's physical appearance and their abilities.

Needless to say, over time he gained numerous techniques while continuing his research. The only way to identify him was through the visible stitches on the victim's forehead, as seen in Suguru Geto's case. One of his incarnations was Noritoshi Kamo, head of the Kamo family. His actions and misdeeds thus earned him the title of "Most Evil Sorcerer."

How are Kenjaku and Yuji Itadori related?

Expand Tweet

Yuji's parents are rarely mentioned in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. It is known that he grew up with his grandfather. However, there are instances from which one can glean an idea of the teen's parentage. For instance, chapter 143 of the manga features a flashback as Yuji dreams.

In it, viewers are treated to the sight of an adorable baby Yuji in the arms of his father, Jin Itadori. The latter seems to be having a discussion with his grandfather regarding his wife. Wasuke warns Jin to keep away from "that woman," at which point, a lady appears: seemingly Yuji's mother, Kaori. Shockingly, she had familiar stitch marks across her forehead.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203, Choso goes toe-to-toe against Kenjaku. During the battle, he asks the latter why he was so interested in Yuji. While Kenjaku does not accept or deny being Yuji's parent, he does admit that Yuji's existence was necessary to serve a purpose.

Expand Tweet

Again in chapter 208, it was confirmed that Kaori was, in fact, the boy's mother and was supposed to be dead by that point. Also, he used a technique aligning with Kaori's Anti-gravity. Putting two and two together suggests that it was actually Kenjaku who had seized her body.

Lastly, during his time as Noritoshi Kamo, Kenjaku created nine Cursed Womb: Death Paintings through his inhuman experimentation on an innocent woman. So, they are technically his offspring. Of the nine, three revived into complete, special-grade Cursed Spirits - Choso, Eso, and Kechizu.

Eso and Kechizu were killed while fighting Yuji and his team, which prompted Choso to want revenge. However, Cursed Wombs can recognise their brethren and such power is greatest in Choso, the eldest sibling. His vision of himself, Eso, Kechizu and Yuji sharing a meal indicates that they were offspring of Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With all that is known so far, it is nearly undeniable that Kenjaku is Yuji's parent. However, more light on the matter is required to fully confirm this theory. As it stands, the bigger concern presently is a fully revived Ryomen Sukuna. With Gojo gone, Yuji and the surviving sorcerers are on the frontline.

Everything said and done, the mystery surrounding Yuji Itadori's family, quietly suggests that he just might turn out to be the most powerful yet.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.