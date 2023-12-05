Does Choso become an ally for Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained 

Since the start of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime has seen several fights taking place, one of which was Yuji Itadori vs Choso. While Choso did win the fight, he refused to kill Yuji Itadori in the end after being flooded with fabricated memories of Yuji being his brother. Thus, considering that Choso remained non-hostile toward Yuji in the end, will he become his ally?

Choso is one of the three incarnated Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. After learning that Yuji and Kugisaki killed his younger brothers, Kechizu and Eso, he sought revenge by intending to kill the two jujutsu sorcerers. However, after defeating Yuji, his mind was filled with false memories that depicted Yuji being one of his younger brothers, which prevented Choso from killing him.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso sides with Yuji Itadori

Following Choso's fight against Yuji Itadori, he was left confused about his relationship with the Jujutsu Sorcerer. Since then, he was left deep in thought about his false memories and how Yuji was categorized as one of his younger brothers. After sulking over the doubt for some time, Choso finally decides to go find Yuji and learn the truth himself in chapter 133.

Later in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 134, Choso witnesses Pseudo-Geto in action. However, to everyone's surprise, he calls him by the name "Noritoshi Kamo." This left the sorcerers confused as Noritoshi Kamo was with them. Seemingly, Choso was born from three parents - his mother, the cursed spirit that impregnated her, and the person from the Kamo clan who mixed his blood with theirs. He had the same name as Noritoshi.

The man was none other than Pseudo-Geto, who had previously taken over the body of Noritoshi Kamo to create the Death Paintings. Considering that Pseudo-Geto was capable of switching bodies, it was very possible that he was also involved with Yuji Itadori's birth. Hence, Choso was certain that Yuji was his younger brother by blood and proceeded to protect him.

Therefore, Choso does become an ally of Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, when Yuji posed the question to Choso, he denied being an ally. But that was only to emphasize that being his brother took precedence over him being his ally.

Is Yuji actually related to Choso?

Yes, Yuji Itadori is related to Choso. The real identity of Pseudo-Geto is Kenjaku, an ancient curse user. He has switched bodies several times over the years to create offspring. One such instance related to Choso's birth was when Kenjaku took over Noritoshi Kamo's body to become a parent of the Death Paintings.

The manga, later in chapter 143, reveals that Kenjaku had also once taken over Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori's body. This revelation confirms that Choso's suspicion was correct and Kenjaku was, in fact, also involved in conceiving Yuji. This proved that Yuji Itadori and Choso were half-brothers because of Kenjaku's involvement.

That said, the series has yet to reveal why Kenjaku went to such lengths to create many offspring. Hence, fans should be on the lookout to find any hints about Kenjaku's true goal.

