Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 all but confirmed to reveal Yuji's new Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 is set to be released on November 6, 2023. As fans highly anticipate the upcoming chapter's release, Mangaka Gege Akutami's color artwork in the previous week hinted at Yuji Itadori's newfound powers. While the manga has yet to explain the same, there is reason to believe that the upcoming manga chapter will reveal Yuji's Domain Expansion.

Since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori has been shown to have no Cursed Technique of his own. However, it was hinted by Satoru Gojo that having Ryomen Sukuna inside him could one day allow Yuji to use the King of Curses' Cursed Techniques. Now that the manga is in its final arc, Yuji has finally shown signs of a Cursed Technique, with an arm that looks manipulated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: Yuji's Domain Expansion may be revealed soon

Along with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240, the manga series released a new color artwork of Yuji Itadori that showed the protagonist having a peculiar left arm. Fans had already seen the arm in the manga, but due to the lack of color, they were led to believe that he had developed Sukuna's arms.

However, now that the mangaka has given fans a look at the colored artwork, there is reason to believe that Itadori has finally managed to develop his own Cursed Technique as the same may make its debut in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241.

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

In chapter 220, Choso handed Yuki's book on Soul Manipulation to Yuji. This hints at Yuji having learned a thing or two about Soul Manipulation from the book. Along with the fact that Yuji had seemingly learned to swap souls, as seen during his training session with Kusakabe, there is reason to believe that Yuji has mastered Soul Manipulation.

Considering that Mahito could manipulate a person's soul using his Idle Transfiguration, there is good reason to believe that Yuji can manipulate his own body using his Soul Manipulation. While this may seem odd, Mahito himself explained that a person's body and soul were the same, which is what allowed him to alter a soul by manipulating their bodies.

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, if Yuji has actually mastered Soul Manipulation, it is very likely for him to use his technique on himself to strengthen his fists. The same may be revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241. Nevertheless, that's not the only theory at hand. There is also another theory, as per which Yuji may have consumed the Death Paintings.

Choso had revealed how he needed to go to Jujutsu Tech to retrieve his brothers. However, they weren't mentioned after that, leading to the theory that something may have happened behind the scenes.

Death Paintings as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

For fans who do not know, the Death Paintings are based on the Nine Phase Diagram as depicted in Buddhism. When someone dies, their body goes through different stages of decay. Each Death Painting represented one of these stages. Hence, if Itadori had consumed the Death Paintings, there is a good chance that he may have acquired their powers. The history behind the same may also be explained in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241.

That said, one may be left confused as to why Choso would allow Yuji Itadori to eat his brothers. However, it was Choso who was once seen telling Yuji that his brothers would live through him. That line might have been the biggest hint dropped by Gege Akutami.

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, considering that the Death Paintings represented stages of decay, there is a likely chance that Yuji may have acquired Muscle and Bone manipulation, which is what he could be using to strengthen his arms.

If either of the above theories turn out to be true, there is a good chance that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 will see Yuji showcase his Cursed Technique. This could be followed by his Domain Expansion. If that does happen, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 could end up becoming one of the most important chapters in the entire manga series.

