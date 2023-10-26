Takaba and Akutami pay homage to legendary manga series in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240

With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 out, fans got to see Fumihiko Takaba fight Kenjaku. When the ancient sorcerer was trying to take down all Culling Game participants, Takaba appeared to fight him. Surprisingly, this encounter led to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 paying homage to one of the most legendary animanga series in history.

Fumihiko Takaba is known for being a comedian who is able to materialize anything that he sees as being funny. With this ability, Takaba managed to materialize an American Flag Bandana and glasses for Geto to wear. Through this scene in the manga, Takaba as well as Mangaka Gege Akutami paid homage to Bandit Keith from Yu-Gi-Oh!

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 brings Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Bandit Keith to the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen fans loved how Fumihiko Takaba managed to get Kenjaku to look like Bandit Keith. The scene saw Takaba holding what looked like a few cards. The very next panel saw Kenjaku to be donning an American flag bandana and sunglasses, resembling Bandit Keith from Yu-Gi-Oh! in every way possible. It seemed very evident from Takaba's cards that his joke was a reference to the card game anime itself.

Additionally, fans loved how Kenjaku reacted to Takaba's comedic energy in the manga chapter as he wasn't willing to back down and fooled around just as much as Takaba did.

Upon seeing the scene, one fan pointed out how it was the first time the fans had seen Kenjaku's stitches concealed. Hence, the fan theorized how hiding Kenjaku's scar could possibly end up being how the Jujutsu Sorcerers might stop the ancient sorcerer from switching bodies.

Kenjaku was known to switch his body by shifting his brain from one person to another. If there was no way for Kenjaku to open his head, he should not be able to switch his brain from one body to another.

Fans even pointed out how the Mangaka Gege Akutami was certainly a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. This was evident from the fact that the anime series showed Satoru Gojo holding a DVD that looked awfully similar to the key visual or cover for Yu-Gi-Oh!: Bonds Beyond Time. While some fans may argue against it, the similarity was too uncanny.

Some fans even wished that Fumihiko Takaba's interaction with Kenjaku should have had the two sorcerers play with Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Fans expressed how they would have enjoyed a mini-arc based on Yu-Gi-Oh! where the two sorcerers would play each other with their own deck of cards to see who would get sent to the Shadow Realm. Considering how serious the manga had been for the past few chapters, fans would have even loved a few panels of the card game match.

Nevertheless, with the proceedings, it seemed evident that Fumihiko Takaba was set to lose the fight against Kenjaku. However, fans had massive respect for him as the character managed to give them a hilarious moment featuring Kenjaku, which was quite rare in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Thus, fans hope that Takaba somehow manages to fulfill Angel's expectations and keep fighting Kenjaku, possibly delaying his mission until Ryomen Sukuna gets dealt with. This could possibly allow Takaba to attain the respect he deserved in the series.

