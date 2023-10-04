After Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Akutami kills off yet another character off-screen

Following Satoru Gojo's death in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Hajime Kashimo jumped into the battle as he hoped to defeat Ryomen Sukuna. While fans were expecting to see Sukuna's battle against Kashimo continue, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 revealed that Kashimo was not able to last long against the King of Curses.

The previous chapter saw Uraume and Hakari fighting each other while Kashimo went up against Sukuna. Kashimo used his Cursed technique - Mythical Beast Amber while Sukuna made use of Yorozu's weapon Kamutoke. As the battle picked up some space, the chapter saw Sukuna transforming back into his original form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans bid farewell to Hajime Kashimo

While fans did not have high hopes for Hajime Kashimo, they were hoping for him to engage Sukuna in battle at least for a few chapters. However, he was defeated in just two chapters. That said, both Gojo and Kashimo faced a similar defeat. Both characters got defeated off-screen.

Hence, fans of the series said farewell to the God of Lightning as they posted pictures of him, hoping that he would rest in peace.

However, every fan did not have the same reaction as many took the opportunity to mock the Jujutsu Sorcerer. Hajime Kashimo kept saying that he would intervene in Sukuna and Gojo's fight since April 2023. Nevertheless, his fight with the King of Curses only lasted two chapters. Moreover, he was defeated with a single slash, similar to Gojo Satoru. But considering the time taken to finish the fight, it seems very evident that Kashimo was not as strong as Gojo.

Additionally, fans kept mocking Kashimo for how he behaved during the fight. After analyzing Ryomen Sukuna's form, Kashimo was convinced that the King of Curses' true form was beautiful. The feature that led Kashimo to believe this was that Sukuna had four hands and two mouths. With those, the King of Curses should have no trouble enchanting and fighting.

Fans were convinced that Mangaka Gege Akutami must have decided to get Gojo and Kashimo defeated after seeing fans' complaints. Given the manga's plot progression, fans were led to believe that Yuji Itadori was no longer the series protagonist. However, with Gojo and Kashino's death, only Yuji would remain. This would automatically make him the series protagonist.

Evidently, the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers saw Yuji Itadori enter the battlefield. Hence, fans may likely see him fight Sukuna next.

Nevertheless, this did not reduce the slander toward Kashimo as fans compared him to Satoru Gojo. As per them, Gojo was able to bring Sukuna within an inch of his life. However, the mangaka had to help Sukuna cheat his way to the win. In comparison, Kashimo was seemingly trying to defeat a weakened Sukuna, however, his defeat was very fast.

That said, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers left fans with new hope for Satoru Gojo's return. When Gojo seemingly passed away, he was shown to speak with his old friends. As for Kashimo, when he passed away, he was shown in a flashback. Thus, fans were led to believe that Kashimo had actually died, meanwhile, Gojo was seemingly between worlds and was set to return.

