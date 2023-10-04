Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna vs. Yuji Itadori begins as Kashimo faces his end

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 was expected to continue with Sukuna vs. Hajime Kashimo. However, the spoilers released today suggest that in a flurry of conversations, Sukuna’s opponent changed. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 45.

In the previous chapter, Uraume and Hakari engaged in a battle of their own as Kashimo went up against Sukuna. Kashimo revealed his Cursed technique, Mythical Beast Amber while Sukuna used Kamutoke, a weapon left behind by Yorozu. The chapter ended with Sukuna transforming into his Heian-era form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers show Sukuna defeating Hajime Kashimo as Yuji and Higuruma arrive at the battlefield

Expand Tweet

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 15.” The manga will be on a break next week.

The chapter begins with Kashimo analyzing Sukuna’s form and realizing that even if he uses continuous hand signs for his attacks, his other two hands would be free. He wouldn’t get short of breath as he has two mouths. Kashimo calls Sukuna “Perfection” and “beautiful” and tries to attack him, but is pushed away.

In the past, Sukuna had terminated the “Five Void Generals” and “the Sun and Moon Squad” of the Fujiwara clan (previously mentioned by Takako Uro and Yorozu). He also forced the “Dessichin Squad” of the Sugawara Clan (the clan of Sugawara no Michizane, who was Gojo and Yuta’s ancestor) and the Angels from Abe clan to retreat.

Expand Tweet

Sukuna begins chanting and aims a massive Cleave attack at him. Kashimo calls this the “The Slash that Cuts Worlds” and realizes that this was what ended Satoru Gojo. Sukuna says that Yorozu should have tried to teach what love is to Gojo or Kashimo instead and keeps on attacking, overwhelming his opponent with quick movements.

He sends a net of “Dismantle” towards Kashimo, which he is presumably unable to dodge as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 immediately shifts to a flashback/vision. The old Kashimo is approached by Sukuna, who tells him that Kashimo killing all the challengers who approached him with his own hands was a form of mercy as well.

When Sukuna tells him that the strongest are loved because they are strong and should be satisfied with that, Kashimo asks why Sukuna split his soul so that he could be reincarnated in a different era. Sukuna remarks that after understanding he is of the opinion that love is nonsense.

Expand Tweet

Sukuna says that he has always done what he wants and taken what he desires, he does not care if no one can measure up to him. He was never bored as humans have diverse flavors and this kept him busy. Kashimo, who has reverted to his current form, is seemingly killed off.

However, the Domain containing Uraume and Hakari breaks as two people jump down to the battlefield. Higuruma Hiromi and Yuji Itadori enter the battlefield, but Sukuna immediately insults the boy. Yuji’s hands, however, seem to have been transformed into claws.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 release details here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.