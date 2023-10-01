Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237: Sukuna regains his original form as Megumi seemingly meets his end

Many thought that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 could not follow up the fiasco that was Satoru Gojo’s death in chapter 236. However, mangaka Gege Akutami not only ups the ante by giving the readers the return of the original Heian Era Sukuna but also deals the fandom another blow by seemingly killing off Megumi Fushiguro.

In the previous chapter, Gojo Met Geto, Nanami, Haibara, and others in a dream-like afterlife where he revealed that Sukuna was ultimately too much for him. In reality, Mahoraga did manage to adapt to Infinity perfectly, which resulted in Gojo being cut in half vertically. Immediately after Gojo’s death, Hajime Kashimo entered the Battlefield.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 14.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 reveals Kashimo’s Cursed Technique against Heian-era Sukuna as Hakari and Uraume also enter the battlefield

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 began with Kashimo having jumped into the fray from 203 meters above. However, Uraume, dubbed the Frozen Star, stood atop a block of ice far above Kashimo. Hakari appeared even above Uraume and encased them in his Domain Expansion, but Uraume activated Ice formation.

The block of ice evaporated and revealed the weapon hidden inside it, which reached Sukuna. It’s a cursed tool called “Supreme Martial Solution”, which Yorozu made in exchange for a Binding Vow. Sukuna used it to disperse lightning attacks at Kashimo, whose special Cursed Energy provided a natural resistance.

Following an exchange on the meaning of being the strongest, Kashimo revealed his Cursed Technique called Mythical Beast Amber, which allowed his body to reconstruct itself to facilitate several different phenomena. This Technique improved his agility, speed, and awareness, and granted him the ability to produce electromagnetic waves that vaporized everything in their path. However, once the Technique was terminated, Kashimo's body would start to break.

Using this technique, he managed to land several hits on Sukuna while avoiding any hits from the Curse. This prompted Sukuna to continue his transformation into his original Heian-era form, a transformation that he has purposefully halted before and which can be made without Reversed Cursed Technique only once.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Analysis

There are several points to note in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237. The first and the most obvious question is what happened to Megumi. Sukuna did not heal Megumi’s body before his transformation, indicating that either he was done with the boy or his body would automatically be assimilated into Heian-Era Sukuna.

Either way, Megumi is at worst dead and at best fatally wounded. Sukuna seemed to have saved this revival as the last resort, which is likely because once the transformation is complete, it will no longer be Megumi’s body and he will lose all rights to the Ten Shadows Technique.

It can be theorized that Sukuna needed Megumi’s technique to defeat Gojo more than he needed his original body, but now that his vessel has been irreparably damaged, he has opted to gamble with his original body against Kashimo. It’s unclear what the purpose of Kamutoke was and when Yorozu crafted it, but it might have aided the process of transformation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 also set up Hakari vs. Uraume, which will likely run parallel to the Sukuna vs. Kashimo fight. Uraume is as much of an unknown element as Kashimo, if not more so. Many fans have speculated that Hakari may have trained with Kashimo in order to master his Domain. His battle against Uraume will be a testament to that.

Final thoughts

The most controversial point in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is undoubtedly the uncertainty regarding Megumi’s fate. To take away the deuteragonist the week after taking away the arguably most popular character of the series is definitely an interesting move from mangaka Akutami.

Coupled with Sukuna’s return, currently, the major ongoing battle has very little emotional stake involved in its progression. Neither Hakari nor Kahsimo are characters whom the readers have rooted for as long as they have done so for Gojo or Megumi.

With the emotional aspect completely removed after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, Akutami must aim to have his readers invest in the ongoing battles for the sake of the story. Hopefully, chapter 238 will focus on the battle and won't force the readers to confront the death of yet another one of their favorite characters.

