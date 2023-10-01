Taliban reportedly bans anime after Jujutsu Kaisen fan asks them to harm Gege Akatumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 sparked intense reactions from fans, particularly due to Gojo's demise. While most of the fanbase expressed their dissatisfaction peacefully, a troubling minority resorted to extreme actions. The creator of the series, Gege Akutami, faced a deluge of hate in the form of death threats and boycotts.
The situation escalated further when an enraged fan reached out to a specific organization, triggering a discussion about potential bans on anime. This incident underscores the blurred boundary between fiction and reality, prompting important conversations about appropriate boundaries within fandoms and respectful criticism.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hate against Gege Akutami sparks an actual nationwide decision against anime
After a character's death in Jujutsu Kaisen, the creator, Gege Akutami, faced a wave of hate from fans. This online backlash escalated to the point where Akutami received death threats and calls for boycotting his manga.
In a surprising and concerning turn of events, an angry fan reached out to the Taliban's public relations department on Twitter, hinting at potential harm towards Akutami. This unexpected exchange quickly shifted into a dialogue about diplomacy and raised the unexpected question of whether anime should be permitted in Afghanistan.
As a result, the organization conducted a Twitter poll to gauge public opinion on whether anime should be banned or allowed in Afghanistan. This incident highlighted the surprising paths that fandom passions can take and how online discussions have the potential to venture into unforeseen territories. However, no official report regarding the banning of anime has been filed yet.
The backlash against Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami arose from the emotional attachment that fans develop towards their favorite stories. However, it's important to keep in mind that these are fictional creations, and although it's natural to have strong feelings about them, expressing those feelings respectfully is essential.
Extreme reactions, like the ones witnessed in this incident, only detract from the enjoyment that anime brings to its fans.
The unexpected death of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen had a profound impact on fans, resulting in intense backlash and widespread discontent. The strong emotional attachment to Gojo was so significant that his demise led to a substantial portion of the fanbase holding feelings of resentment.
Final thoughts
The reactions triggered by the death of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen highlight the deep emotional connections fans forge with their beloved characters. While it's natural to have strong feelings about these fictional worlds, expressing dissatisfaction through threats and hatred not only harms creators but also tarnishes the enjoyment of the entire fan community.
The extreme responses exhibited in this incident, including death threats and boycotts, are counterproductive and detrimental to the spirit of fandom. Engaging in healthy discussions, offering respectful critique, and understanding the line between fiction and reality is essential.
It's vital for fans to remember that appreciating the artistic value of anime should foster positivity and unity rather than division and hostility.
