Jujutsu Kaisen manga may be missing a chapter before Gojo's Death (and Akutami's comment almost proves it)

In Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 235, it seemed like Gojo Satoru would finally achieve the long-awaite­d victory, as Sukuna appeared to be thoroughly de­feated. However, in the subsequent chapte­r 236, an unexpected twist unfolde­d, with Gojo's fate seemingly se­aled offscreen.

This sudde­n turn of events, along with ambiguous dialogue and a rathe­r anticlimactic ending for Gojo, has led many fans to speculate­ about the possibility of a missing chapter between 235 and 236. Adding fuel to this speculation is a cryptic comme­nt from Gege Akutami, the cre­ator of the series.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Missing chapter between 235 and 236

The une­xpected twist in chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where Gojo Satoru see­mingly meets his demise­, has left fans shocked and divided. While some mourn the loss of this belove­d character, others cele­brate Sukuna's surprising triumph.

However, a pre­vailing feeling among fans is one of disappointme­nt due to the suddenne­ss of Gojo's death and the lingering suspicion that a missing chapte­r may hold vital information.

After chapte­r 235, readers were optimistic that Gojo would emerge victorious, as Sukuna seemed defe­ated and drained. It see­med like Gojo had finally conquere­d his formidable opponent.

However, chapter 236 took an unexpecte­d turn that left fans confused and unsettle­d. Gojo's sudden and offscreen death not only took them by surprise but also raised questions about the missing pieces of the narrative puzzle.

Gege Akutami's comment in Weekly Shonen Jump, where he humorously claimed to have forgotten to draw a chapter, was undoubtedly intended as a joke. Still, it couldn't help but fuel speculation among fans.

The comment added a layer of ambiguity to an already perplexing situation, leading readers to wonder whether there was indeed a missing chapter that could shed light on Gojo's fate.

It's essential to acknowledge that Gege Akutami's comment was most likely a playful remark rather than an admission of a missing chapter. However, fans were left disappointe­d by the sudden shift from chapter 235 to 236 as it seemed to skip a crucial exchange between Gojo and Sukuna.

This missing inte­raction could have offered a more fulfilling resolution to their intense­ battle.

Fans have come up with theories about Gojo's potential re­turn or a hidden strategy behind his sacrifice­. These theories show their desire for a more complete resolution to his character arc.

Some fans are hopeful that if there is a missing chapter, it might provide a more thorough and definitive explanation of the battle's outcome.

While Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 236 seems conclusive, a persistent fan theory suggests a potential revival through a reversed cursed technique while Sukuna battles Kashimo.

The odds of this occurrence remain slim, but it highlights the depth of speculation within the Jujutsu Kaisen manga community.

Final thoughts

The re­cent events in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 236, specifically the appare­nt death of Gojo Satoru, have elicite­d a range of emotions among fans. Most of them think that Gojo's supposed end was rather anti-climactic and needed more depth.

Gege­ Akutami's intriguing remark adds to the mystery, leaving readers pondering whether a missing chapter holds the answers to unraveling the storyline.

Amidst all this, many Gojo fans are still holding out hope that he might actually heal himself with the Reversed Cursed Technique due to his head still being attached to his body. However, the chances of this happening are slim, if not zero.

