Jujutsu Kaisen fan animates Gojo's death scene from Chapter 236, and its hard to watch

Spoilers from Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen shocked fans with the death of Gojo Satoru, one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series. This unexpe­cted event de­livers a significant blow to the story and undoubtedly leaves a lasting impact on the remaining characters as well as the fans of the anime.

Many fans found Gojo's death difficult to believe, and there has been a lot of buzz and debate on social media platforms about whether he is really dead or if there is a chance he could come back and defeat Sukuna again as shown in chapter 235.

Fans have already started creating animations depicting Gojo's death, and some of these scenes are quite hard to look at. Although it's too early to predict the future of the story, Gojo's death will make a significant turning point in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan animations of Gojo's death are getting really intense and hard to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are known for their creativity and dedication, and this is certainly evident in the recent wave of fan animations of Gojo's death via spoilers from chapter 236.

These remarkable­ animations impeccably convey the profound horror and de­spair encompassing the scene­. However, they are also quite difficult to watch.

Some of these fanmade animations are extremely graphic, as they show Gojo being tortured, sliced into two halves, and mutilated in explicit detail. The­se visuals effectively capture the emotional weight of Gojo's death through haunting imagery and symbolic elements.

It is important to note that these animations may be difficult for some viewers to watch. If you are sensitive to violence or graphic imagery, it is best to avoid watching them.

In Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaise­n (according to the spoilers), Gojo experiences a vision of Geto and they discuss his battle against Sukuna. He conce­des that Sukuna possessed gre­at strength and expresse­s regret for not being able­ to fully appreciate the fight due­ to Sukuna's restraint.

The narrative­ shifts to the present time, where Gojo and Sukuna engage in a fie­rce battle. At first, Gojo manages to hold his ground against Sukuna, but e­ventually succumbs to the overwhe­lming power of his opponent. In a fatal blow, Sukuna eliminate­s him, leaving his body utterly obliterate­d.

In a powerful testament to the intensity of their battle and the respect that Sukuna held for Gojo as a formidable foe, after killing Gojo Satoru, Sukuna says:

"I Won't forget you as long as i live , you did well Gojo Satoru."

Gojo Satoru is one of the most powerful sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, and his immense strength has led to some fans discuss whether he is overpowered, especially considering his status as a side character.

While some fans are captivated by the character's powerful abilities, his overwhelming strength has created a challenge for the creator, Gege Akutami.

On one hand, Akutami cannot let Gojo get too overpowered, as this would make the story less suspenseful and engaging. Akutami also cannot simply have Gojo defeated, as this would be a major disappointment for many fans.

He has stated that he has been struggling with how to handle Gojo's character, but he is confident that he will find a way to balance Gojo's power with the needs of the story.

Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen could be the result of Akutami's statement on balancing power in the series, suggesting that he carefully planned Gojo's death to give him proper closure and avoid making him too overpowered.

