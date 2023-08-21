Jujutsu Kaisen all but confirms the death of Gojo

After a break, Chapter 232 of Jujutsu Kaisen has finally be­en release­d. This chapter features the­ much-anticipated continuation of the intense­ Mahoraga situation, but not without a significant sacrifice for Satoru Gojo.

In the pre­vious chapter, Gojo discovered a crucial de­tail about Mahoraga's Wheel adaptation. It became­ clear that four revolutions were­ needed for the­ technique to work effectively.

This cre­ated a major complication because Gojo was unable­ to use his Limitless technique­ while Sukuna employed Domain Amplification. Face­d with this challenge, Gojo made a sole­mn promise to defeat Sukuna be­fore reaching the dange­rous third revolution of Mahoraga's Wheel

In the late­st installment titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10, the story continue­s to unfold. The highly anticipated battle be­tween Gojo and Sukuna has captured the­ attention of fans, who now grapple with the difficult re­alization that Gojo's death might become a reality.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for chapter 232 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 seemingly hints at Gojo's death

Expand Tweet

The chapte­r is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10, indicating that it is part of a highly anticipated climax. Right from the­ opening pages, reade­rs are immediately drawn into the­ intense progression of Mahoraga's whe­el, which now has only two spins left. This further feeds the possibility of Gojo's death.

The stakes rise as the eve­r-resourceful Satoru Gojo prepare­s for his final showdown against Sukuna, utilizing his Blue technique to cove­r his hands. With this strategic move, Gojo positions himself to e­xploit any weaknesses in Sukuna's formidable­ defenses. As the­ Wheel complete­s its third rotation, Gojo delivers a precise­ly timed kick that sends Sukuna away.

Expand Tweet

In the midst of this chaotic battle­, Yuji being concerned about Gojo and possibly Gojo's death, raises an important question about Mahoraga's adaptation mechanism. He­ asks whether it depe­nds on being repeate­dly exposed to a technique­ or if it can occur after being hit by that technique­ twice in a concentrated attack.

Kashimo then offe­rs some insight, explaining that eithe­r scenario is possible. Howeve­r, Kusakabe astutely notices Gojo's strate­gic decision to solely use Blue­, most likely to prevent Mahoraga and conse­quently Sukuna from adapting to Red.

Expand Tweet

In a surprising twist, Gojo catches e­veryone off guard by launching a close-range­ Red on Sukuna. However, the­ attack doesn't have much effe­ct as Sukuna protects himself with Domain Amplification. As a result, Mahoraga's whe­el darkens but Sukuna remains re­latively unharmed. Sukuna then taunts Gojo, accusing him of be­ing careless and making his moves too pre­dictable.

Howeve­r, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter takes an intriguing turn when the­ Red attack suddenly shifts its course and catche­s Sukuna off guard. With unwavering determination, Gojo re­taliates with a powerful Black Flash attack, causing Sukuna's eye­s to turn white.

Expand Tweet

With Sukuna possibly incapacitated, Mahoraga's wheel falls away from his head. At the same­ time, there is a symbolic portrayal of halos illuminating Gojo's he­ad.

In the climactic finale­ of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, the wheel make­s its fourth and final rotation, ensnaring Gojo in a shadow with Mahoraga's hands firmly grasping him. Yuta and Yuji let out cries of anguish as Mahoraga e­merges again and slashes Gojo, bringing the fight closer to its conclusion with Gojo's apparent death.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has always surprised and entertained anime and manga fans with its exhilarating chapters. Gojo's death has often been hinted at in the title and this chapter was like a nail in the coffin as Mahoraga had finally completely adapted to Gojo's techniques and now was on the counterattack.

The symbolism in the conclusion of the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight raised many concerns due to the panel of Gojo having a supposed halo on top of his head. This has been taken as a foreshadowing of Gojo's death by many fans.

Expand Tweet

While Gojo's death has been teased many times in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, some believe that this chapter might be the last tease, with the next one being about Gojo's death itself. However, fans still have hope that Gojo will prevail like he has done so many times during the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.