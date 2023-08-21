Jujutsu Kaisen all but confirms the death of Gojo

After a break, Chapter 232 of Jujutsu Kaisen has finally been released. This chapter features the much-anticipated continuation of the intense Mahoraga situation, but not without a significant sacrifice for Satoru Gojo.
In the previous chapter, Gojo discovered a crucial detail about Mahoraga's Wheel adaptation. It became clear that four revolutions were needed for the technique to work effectively.
This created a major complication because Gojo was unable to use his Limitless technique while Sukuna employed Domain Amplification. Faced with this challenge, Gojo made a solemn promise to defeat Sukuna before reaching the dangerous third revolution of Mahoraga's Wheel
In the latest installment titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10, the story continues to unfold. The highly anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna has captured the attention of fans, who now grapple with the difficult realization that Gojo's death might become a reality.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for chapter 232 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 seemingly hints at Gojo's death
The chapter is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10, indicating that it is part of a highly anticipated climax. Right from the opening pages, readers are immediately drawn into the intense progression of Mahoraga's wheel, which now has only two spins left. This further feeds the possibility of Gojo's death.
The stakes rise as the ever-resourceful Satoru Gojo prepares for his final showdown against Sukuna, utilizing his Blue technique to cover his hands. With this strategic move, Gojo positions himself to exploit any weaknesses in Sukuna's formidable defenses. As the Wheel completes its third rotation, Gojo delivers a precisely timed kick that sends Sukuna away.
In the midst of this chaotic battle, Yuji being concerned about Gojo and possibly Gojo's death, raises an important question about Mahoraga's adaptation mechanism. He asks whether it depends on being repeatedly exposed to a technique or if it can occur after being hit by that technique twice in a concentrated attack.
Kashimo then offers some insight, explaining that either scenario is possible. However, Kusakabe astutely notices Gojo's strategic decision to solely use Blue, most likely to prevent Mahoraga and consequently Sukuna from adapting to Red.
In a surprising twist, Gojo catches everyone off guard by launching a close-range Red on Sukuna. However, the attack doesn't have much effect as Sukuna protects himself with Domain Amplification. As a result, Mahoraga's wheel darkens but Sukuna remains relatively unharmed. Sukuna then taunts Gojo, accusing him of being careless and making his moves too predictable.
However, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter takes an intriguing turn when the Red attack suddenly shifts its course and catches Sukuna off guard. With unwavering determination, Gojo retaliates with a powerful Black Flash attack, causing Sukuna's eyes to turn white.
With Sukuna possibly incapacitated, Mahoraga's wheel falls away from his head. At the same time, there is a symbolic portrayal of halos illuminating Gojo's head.
In the climactic finale of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, the wheel makes its fourth and final rotation, ensnaring Gojo in a shadow with Mahoraga's hands firmly grasping him. Yuta and Yuji let out cries of anguish as Mahoraga emerges again and slashes Gojo, bringing the fight closer to its conclusion with Gojo's apparent death.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen has always surprised and entertained anime and manga fans with its exhilarating chapters. Gojo's death has often been hinted at in the title and this chapter was like a nail in the coffin as Mahoraga had finally completely adapted to Gojo's techniques and now was on the counterattack.
The symbolism in the conclusion of the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight raised many concerns due to the panel of Gojo having a supposed halo on top of his head. This has been taken as a foreshadowing of Gojo's death by many fans.
While Gojo's death has been teased many times in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, some believe that this chapter might be the last tease, with the next one being about Gojo's death itself. However, fans still have hope that Gojo will prevail like he has done so many times during the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight.
