Has Mahoraga adapted to Gojo's Infinity? The latest mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at one of its peaks with the Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna battle, as a lot of fans are eager to see who is really the "strongest." However, this has gone far beyond just two powerful characters punching each other: Both have shown they are the greatest Jujutsu masters in the series and author Gege Akutami has gone all guns blazing with this battle.

A lot of things have happened in recent chapters, but the biggest game-changer is Sukuna using the wheel of Mahoraga to fight Satoru. Mahoraga is the strongest summon in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe and has the ability to adapt to every attack after certain requirements are met. Considering the cliffhanger at the end of the recent chapter 232, a lot of fans are now wondering if he has adapted to Gojo's Infinity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining what Mahoraga has done in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen fans wondered for years why Ryomen Sukuna was so interested in Megumi Fushiguro, and the answer was clear as day once the former took the latter's body: the Shikigami ability. Sukuna gained the ability to summon Shikigami and, thus, the ability to summon Mahoraga, the strongest in this particular class.

This was all meant not only to defeat Satoru Gojo, but also to have a new array of tools in his arsenal. Mahoraga has been proven to be near impossible to control, unlike the other Shikigami, and that is the drawback of summoning it. However, the wheel of Mahoraga allows him to adapt to the attack it receives after certain turns.

The latest chapter 232 of the manga left a cliffhanger, with the wheel turning four times, which allowed Mahoraga to adapt to Gojo's Infinity - an ability that allows him to have neverending space between his opponent and himself and cut him.

There is no certainty about how wounded Satoru is until the next chapter comes out.

Has Mahoraga adapted?

It seemed that Gojo was gaining the upper hand against Sukuna as the battle was drawing out, even hitting him with a Black Flash, but the cliffhanger with Mahoraga changes everything. The sorcerer's biggest problem during this point of the fight was avoiding Mahoraga's condition and now he seems to have adapted to his Infinity.

While Akutami still has more chapters coming up, considering all the information available at the moment, there is no denying that Mahoraga has adapted to Gojo's Infinity because all the conditions were met - Mahoraga was exposed to Satoru's ability and the four turns took place.

Considering Gojo's current state and the physical and mental demands of this battle, this could be a massive blow for him, but there is still a lot to figure out at this point in the manga.

Final thoughts

Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna are having a battle for the ages in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and Mahoraga could be the decisive point. Gojo has proven multiple times that he can overcome a lot of obstacles, but Sukuna, at least as of this writing, seems to have had the last laugh, although that is up to Akutami to decide.

