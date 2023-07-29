Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: How important is Megumi Fushiguro In Gojo's past? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 saw Satoru Gojo return to life after he used his Reversed Cursed Technique to heal himself. Immediately upon his return, Gojo confronted Toji and fought him. However, unlike their last fight, Gojo was now able to use his clan's secret technique Hollow Purple, using which he blasted a hole through Toji Fushiguro.

When Toji was drawing his final breaths, he decided to tell Gojo about his son Megumi. Given that Toji himself was once part of the Zen'in clan, he was certain that his son was set to be sold off to the clan in the next two to three years. With that, he asked Gojo to do whatever pleased him with the information.

While fans know that Gojo does eventually meet Megumi Fushiguro, was he an important aspect of his past?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Is Megumi significant to Gojo's past?

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro is an important part of Satoru Gojo's past. While Toji Fushiguro did not say it directly, he entrusted his son to Gojo. With that, Toji wished that Gojo would protect him from the Zen'in Clan and take him under his wing. Thus, Megumi inadvertently became Gojo's first student.

While Gojo is yet to meet Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, he does meet him in the manga's chapter 78. This was immediately after Suguru Geto became evil and began his mission to eradicate all non-sorcerers. Both Geto and Gojo had similar encounters at the time.

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

When Geto had gone on a mission, he found Mimiko and Nanako imprisoned by the non-sorcerers as they believed that the two sorcerers were the cause of all the issues that were taking place in the village. Seeing how the non-sorcerers were treating the sorcerers despite it being their fault, happened to trigger Geto.

After Riko Amanai's death, Geto developed hate towards non-sorcerers, however, he could not decide what he wanted to do. While he wanted to kill them due to his hate, his morals rejected the idea altogether.

Mimiko and Nanako as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, the incident in the village acted as a trigger for him and helped him make a decision. Thus, he massacred all the villagers and rescued the two girls. With that, Geto found a new purpose in taking care of them.

Satoru Gojo went through a similar phase, where he was devastated after finding out that Geto had become a criminal. While he was strong enough to stop Geto, being his best friend, he could not do it.

Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 79 (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, meeting Megumi Fushiguro at that time was refreshing for him. Upon learning that Megumi did not want to go to the Zen'in clan, Gojo decided to take responsibility for him and Tsumiki. This gave Gojo a new purpose in life, giving him enough push to get past the incident that happened with Geto. Thus, Megumi was most certainly an important part of Gojo's past.

