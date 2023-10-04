Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 sets Yuji up for his most impressive showdown against Sukuna yet (and this time with his Cursed Technique)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 had been a topic of much intrigue since the beginning of Kashimo vs. Sukuna in chapter 237, especially with Sukuna reverting to his original heian era form. Although the chapter revealed a few reasons behind Sukuna's absolute dominance over Jujutsu Sorcery, it also revealed two new fighters entering the battlefield.
Hajime Kashimo, unfortunately, lost against Sukuna, with the latter absolutely dominating the fight after his transformation. Meanwhile, Higuruma and Yuji entered the battlefield towards the end of the chapter. Yuji, during this time, revealed strange-looking hands, possibly hinting towards his Cursed Technique.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 reveals Yuji's Cursed Technique with his new transformation
The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 just dropped, and the chapter has already managed to become arguably one of the most pivotal segments in the series, alongside chapter 235. This chapter possibly unveils Yuji's Cursed Technique, which has been a topic of fascination since the beginning of the series.
Fans have been especially excited for this confrontation, given the epic showdown between Sukuna and Gojo in previous chapters, which ended with Gojo's defeat.
Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 of the story immediately plunges readers into the midst of an intense battle, where they witness Sukuna's overwhelming power and Hajime Kashimo's desperate struggle to fight back. However, it is Yuji Itadori's odd transformation that truly captures the attention of readers.
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, readers get a glimpse into the possible aftermath of Yuji absorbing Sukuna's cursed energy. It also teases his newly acquired cursed technique. This revelation has sparked much speculation, since Gojo hinted during Itadori's training that Sukuna's energy might seep into Yuji, potentially resulting in the emergence of Sukuna's own Cursed Technique.
In chapter 222, there's a training session that depicts Yuji and Kusakabe seemingly switching bodies. This event sparked even more speculation among fans regarding Yuji's Cursed Technique. Furthermore, Yuji's study of Tsukumo Yuki's research on souls and his consumption of other death painting wombs, which were essentially his brother, showcase his unwavering determination to overcome Sukuna.
Furthermore, Yuji's determination and rage towards Sukuna might also be a direct influence on the cursed spirit-like arms, suggesting the tremendous power he may possess in his confrontation with the King of Curses.
Meanwhile, the arrival of Higuruma and his extraordinary technique, which can neutralize the cursed energy of adversaries, brings a captivating element to the imminent showdown that is set up in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.
This ability holds significant potential for Yuji, as he prepares to confront Sukuna with newfound assurance. With the stakes reaching unprecedented heights and the possibility of unveiling Yuji's true Cursed Technique looming, fans can't help but anticipate an epic battle like no other.
It is also possible that Yuji might've made a binding vow to use his actual techniques and his powers to their fullest extent only against Sukuna, essentially making it also a one-time use like Kashimo's. This might also be Itadori Yuji's very last fight.
Final thoughts
The true extent of Yuji's powers and his transformation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 remain shrouded in mystery. The presence of Higuruma suggests the possibility of physical enhancement, potentially leading to a fistfight with Sukuna if Higuruma successfully seals Sukuna's Cursed Technique.
Although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 did not reveal Yuji's Cursed Technique, readers can expect further exploration of Yuji's transformation in upcoming chapters. Additionally, the absence of important characters like Yuta, Maki, and Ieiri may foreshadow the return of Satoru Gojo.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.