Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is set to be released on Monday, October 9 at 12:00 am JST. With Ryomen Sukuna’s response to Hajime Kashimo’s clear strength in the previous chapter, it seems that the two will fight each other at full throttle in the upcoming issue.

There is no spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 available right now. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will arrive. Thankfully for fans, verified release details for the highly-anticipated installment are now available.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 set to truly test how even Kashimo and Sukuna are

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will arrive on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most international fans.

Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, October 8

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 8

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 8

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, October 8

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, October 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 9

Chapter 237 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 saw Hajime Kashimo heading towards Sukuna before being intercepted by Uraume, who was, in turn, impeded by Hakari Kinji. Hakari trapped her within his Domain Expansion, but the massive block of ice she was riding continued to fall.

It was then revealed that the purpose of the ice was to deliver Sukuna his Cursed Tool: Supreme Martial Solution, which was made by Yorozu’s Binding Vow in death. However, the weapon proved essentially useless since it utilized electricity, which Kashima was resistant to.

Kashimo then asked Sukuna what strength meant and whether it was the curse of the strong to be lonely and forever wander in search of power. Sukuna responded that Gojo was the same and said he’d show Kashimo all the answers he wanted through their battle.

Kashimo then unleashed his Mythical Beast Amber Cursed Technique, which seemingly began overwhelming Sukuna. However, it was revealed that Kashimo’s Cursed Technique could only be used once, as it could destroy his body.

The chapter ended by showing that Sukuna finished transforming into his original body to heal himself. This meant that Kashimo had to contend with a fresh Sukuna.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is expected to begin with Sukuna explaining the new benefits or strengths of his new form. This will likely be to the effect of teasing Kashimo and implying that even with his incredibly powerful one-use-only Cursed Technique, he still has no chance of winning.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will then probably see Sukuna dominating his battle with Kashimo, possibly even trivializing his Cursed Technique. While this may not occur, it’s unclear why Sukuna would use his one-time recovery technique if not to show Kashimo that he has no chance of winning.

The chapter is expected to end with Kashimo teasing a comeback of his own in the near future.

