Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238: Major spoilers to expect

With Hajime Kashimo and Ryomen Sukuna seemingly set to begin fighting at their respective full strengths, fans are incredibly excited to see what Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 has in store. While author and illustrator Gege Akutami could have Sukuna immediately defeat Kashimo in his fully reincarnated form, it’s more likely that the battle will stretch out to several issues.

Likewise, fans are now excitedly speculating on how equal Sukuna and Kashimo will appear to be, if at all, considering the situation. While some are asserting that Akutami wouldn’t end the fight so soon after it begins, this may not be the case if his goal is to establish Sukuna as a truly dominant force.

In fact, some are going as far as to say that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 could even see Sukuna struggle against Kashimo, considering he already resorted to healing via his reincarnation. While this is an interesting perspective, it’s certainly a possibility for the highly anticipated next installment in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 likely to either see Sukuna vs Kashimo immediately end or set up a long-term focus

Expand Tweet

While some expect Sukuna to struggle against Hajime Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, it’s more likely that Sukuna establishes his superiority immediately. Although Kashimo’s Cursed Technique is impressive, many question whether it can stand up to the incredible power Sukuna has displayed thus far.

A specific reason fans are questioning Kashimo’s capabilities with respect to fighting Sukuna stems from the fact that Mahoraga is seemingly still alive in the current series. Although there was a point in Sukuna vs Satoru Gojo that this didn’t appear to be the case, the fight's outcome has suggested that the Shikigami is still alive.

With this in mind, Sukuna should still have the power to adapt to all phenomena via Mahoraga’s ability. Likewise, it was also shown that Sukuna can use the information the Shikigami provides as a model for enhancing his Cursed Techniques. If Sukuna can begin the adaptation process to Kashimo’s Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, then it’s just a matter of playing defense until Mahoraga’s analysis is ready.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, there’s also the fact that Kashimo’s life will expire along with his single-use Cursed Technique. Even if Sukuna can’t necessarily defeat Kashimo in terms of strength, he can still win the fight by biding time until either Mahoraga’s adaptation is finished or Kashimo’s self-imposed death.

However, if Kashimo is able to force Sukuna to struggle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, then fans can expect the duo’s fight to be a fairly long one, likely comparable to Sukuna vs Gojo. Although Sukuna should still be victorious in this scenario, Akutami will likely structure the fight in a way that readers believe Kashimo has the edge up until the last moment.

In either case, however, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that Sukuna will eventually win the fight. With several Tokyo Jujutsu High students who want revenge for Gojo waiting in the wings, it doesn’t make sense to have an ancient sorcerer be the one to defeat Sukuna. This privilege will instead likely fall to Maki Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu, or even Yuji Itadori.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.