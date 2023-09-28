Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 5, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, October 4.

With episode 10 having finally sealed off Satoru Gojo inside the Prison Realm, act 1 of the Shibuya Arc has come to a close. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will showcase the aftermath of this incident and how Yuji and others plan to rescue Gojo from Kenjaku’s clutches.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 release time

Gojo finally gets sealed (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 5, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally streamed after a delay of roughly 2 hours at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, October 4

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, October 4

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 4

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 4

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, October 4

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, October 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, October 5

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. The episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, while it will be available on Netflix in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours later.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Each of these platforms requires a monetary subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10, titled “Pandemonium,” showed that Gojo was finally sealed by Kenjaku, though not before inspiring Geto’s body to make a final move against the Curse possessing him. After Gojo was sealed, Choso, Mahito, and Jogo left to find Yuji while Kenjaku stayed with the Prison Realm while it processes Gojo.

All of this was seen by the Mechamaru mini-drone which was planted there as a contingency. Mechamaru asked Mei Mei to stay inside Shibuya and hold the Curses off while Yuji went outside the 3rd Curtain and informed everyone about Gojo’s Sealing. After Yuji informed Nanami, the Grade 1 Sorcerer moved inward to find Naobito Zen'in and Kusakabe.

With Gojo’s sealing, the balance of the Jujutsu World was set to shift. Yuji, Ino, And Megumi planned to take down the 2nd curtain, the constraints of which were protected by two curse users called Jiro Awasaka and Granny Ogami. Elsewhere, Haruta Shigemo stabbed Ijichi and was encouraged by Uraume to kill any Assistant Managers he came across.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11

Episode 10 adapted chapters 91 – 93 entirely. Since it does not seem as though MAPPA plans to rearrange the chronology of events, episode 11 should adapt chapters 94-97. The next episode should delve into the multifaceted battles of Shibuya and begin the second act, which should ultimately lead to the Shibuya Massacre.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 should feature Yuji and Megumi’s battle against Jiro Awasaka, or at the very least begin it. It should also reveal Takuma Ino’s Cursed Technique and feature the return of a surprise character.

