Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 review: Does MAPPA changing the timeline take away the essence of the Shibuya arc?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 showcased what many fans hoped and others feared Mappa would do. The restructuring of the Shibuya arc, due to its hard-to-follow nature of narration as depicted in the manga, was not so much a possibility as an inevitability. However, as always, there remains a gap in execution.

Episode 8 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the first in the second season of Mappa’s magnum opus to be criticized for animation. A dispute exists in terms of how the downgradation of the animation was perpetuated, but the fact remains that while Mappa's entry into the Shibuya arc was strong, the road itself is getting rather bumpy for the studio.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 also serves as the introductory episode for Ui Ui, a rather background character whose screentime belies the amount of controversy it can rake up. All in all, the episode had several elements that stood out from the smooth run the second season has had thus far.

Was rearranging the Shibuya Incident arc inevitable? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: A review

Expand Tweet

Given how little the synopsis of the episode matters in this review, a short account is given below, while a detailed breakdown is linked at the end of the article. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 partially covered chapters 83–85 and completely covered chapters 86–88.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8, Gojo entered the B5F of Shibuya Station on the Fukutoshin line and was met with Choso, Jogo, and Hanami. Upon Geto’s instructions, these Curses aimed to hinder Gojo’s fighting prowess and detain him for 20 minutes.

At Meiji-Jingumae station, Mei Mei and Ui Ui, accompanied by Yuji, tried to break the second Curtain that surrounded the station. Yuji defeated a Grasshopper Curse before the team entered B4F. Mahito got on a train to Shibuya from Meiji-Jingumae.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Criticisms

Expand Tweet

To get the most discussed issue from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 out of the way, the animation of Yuji vs. Ko-guy was dimmed and ghosted to the point that even hardcore supporters found it unwatchable. Whether this is a fault of the animators, the distributor, or the streaming platform remains unclear.

However, a distinct difference was noted between the original Japanese version and Crunchyroll’s streamed version, leading fans to blame the streaming platform for this issue. As many manga readers have rightly pointed out, the manga itself depicts this fight with such speed and blurriness that MAPPA had very little to work with.

The rest of the episode was as smooth as the ones before. It followed Gojo’s fight against the Curses and the flashback of Geto and Jogo was done to perfection. The flashback, especially, was used brilliantly to convey as much as could be done in such a simple setting.

Mei Mei and Ui Ui as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 also introduced Ui Ui, who already became a controversial addition to the cast due to no fault of his own (a detailed discussion is linked at the end). The episode also saw a masterful use of the narrator during Yuji vs. Ko-guy, rendering the concerns from the previous episode unneeded.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 garnered a lot of mixed responses, but none for the reason that would matter most in the long run. Instead of adapting the material from chapter to chapter as they have done so far in the season, Mappa decided to rearrange the events a little. In order to understand the significance of this, a first look at how the manga structures this arc becomes necessary.

Shibuya arc in the manga

The beginning of the Shibuya arc in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

In the manga, the Shibuya Incident arc is structured as a cross between a police report and a documentary. It’s not a novel concept, but Mangaka Akutami’s execution of it is unique and elevated above others by an even distribution of focus on the important points of the event.

However, the manga has chiefly three benefits: slow pacing, weekly gaps for readers to process the events at a better speed, and the space to pause and go back to an earlier issue to remember the timeline. The anime has none of these, and Mappa needed to tailor the storytelling to the medium to facilitate a better flow of narrative.

That being said, one of the reasons why the Shibuya arc stands out amongst the rest of the series is its non-linear, constantly moving narrative structure. Akutami often leaves a battle and jumps to another mid-fight, only revealing how that fight started three chapters down the line. It creates a sense of frenzy, which adds to the feeling of chaos that permeates the entirety of this arc.

MAPPA’s restructuring of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8

Ko-Guy as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

A benefit that Mappa has in this regard is that animation is a medium with more aspects at its disposal to create a similar chaotic feel without the jarring shift from one timestamp to another. Given that the anime has taken quite a few liberties with the adaptation, further changes were only a matter of time.

Contrarily, using animation to reproduce the same narrative brilliance would not only be detrimental to establishing Shibuya as a crucial point in the anime, as it had already been in the manga but would also cheapen the shock factor of some of the events down the line.

Keeping that in mind, let’s look at what Mappa actually did in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8. Instead of continuing with Gojo’s Fight with the Curses and then switching to Meiji-Jingumae midway, Mappa moved Team Mei Mei’s mission ahead of the Gojo fight.

Geto during Jogo's flashback in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

The episode, thus, follows Yuji through his battle with Ko-guy, to him finding a civilian at B4F, and abruptly cuts back to Gojo’s fight. From there on, the episode again follows the manga chronology, although the flashback is not played in an uninterrupted sequence like the manga, instead being interspersed with present action and past memories.

While this does make it easier to follow the action from Meiji–Jingumae to Shibuya, it presumably sets up Gojo vs. the Curses in one single sequence in the next episode. The battle is heavy and long and will likely take up the entirety of episode 9, ending with the opening of the Prison Realm.

The future possibilities for the Shibuya arc in the anime

Expand Tweet

What must be considered is what this kind of restructuring implies, rather than what it presents at the moment. As stated above, while Shibuya as an arc is not dependent, per se, on its structure to carry some of its shock value, the unique timeline does lend a solid bit of credibility to the shock value of certain elements.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 serves as an indication of an anime adaptation where Mappa chooses to prioritize an unifocal but multi-linear structure, that is, focusing on the events one by one rather than going through them all at once. This makes for an easier and more accessible presentation considering the medium, but it also poses a problem when we come to the latter part of the Shibuya arc.

The opening of teh Prison Realm as hinted in the Shibuya Arc opening (Image via MAPPA)

While the beginning of the arc progresses steadily and more or less in a straight line, as we move further and further into it, the action becomes multifaceted and scattered across a great number of locations. Although some of them can be done in the same fashion as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8, finishing one fight before moving on to the next can cause confusion as most of them are far too intertwined to separate.

In all likelihood, Mappa will tailor their adaptation from episode to episode and fight to fight. An arc like Shibuya is fluid in its progression and demands that the adaptation be equally fluid to keep up with it. Like the addition of the narrator, rearranging the timeline is also a hit-and-miss play that Mappa needs to navigate carefully.

Final thoughts

Gojo during his battle at B5F in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Does rearranging the timeline take away the essence of Shibuya? The correct answer is that it can. Changing the chronology can absolutely destroy the essence of Shibuya. But it has not done so yet. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is far too early in the arc to pass such judgment.

However, it does present the viewers with the possibility of such a sacrilege happening. Essentially, two key aspects of the rearranging are that it cannot be done as a broad maneuver and that it cannot be done excessively. Moderation is the key to success in this case, and hopefully, Mappa will exercise caution when adapting the more delicate junctures of the Shibuya Incident Timeline.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 highlights

Episode 9 release date

How MAPPA may structure Shibuya

List of Shibuya arc locations

Jujutsu Kaisen story arcs

Shibuya Arc opening theme Easter Eggs

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.