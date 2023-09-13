Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Did MAPPA doom the Shibuya Arc by adding a narrator? 

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 undoubtedly confirmed the second season as a better work of art than Season 1, but it also brought with it new issues and worries for the fans. The episode delved into the core Shibuya Incident, a show-stopping event in itself.

However, MAPPA made a rather unexpected choice that changed the topography of this esteemed arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 featured Yoshiko Sakakibara as the narrator of the Shibuya arc. Her words on the Curtain appearing in Shibuya set off the arc in the anime.

Given that no one expected this development, responses were mixed. Historically, anime narrators have always been a controversial topic in the battle/adventure Shonen genre. Given the multifaceted and non-linear narration of the Shibuya arc, how wise a choice can adding a Narrator be?

Did the Shibuya Incident arc need a Narrator? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7: A review

As a series, it is rather unclear whether Jujutsu Kaisen needs a narrator or not. While the Manga is rife with narration, it doesn’t particularly point towards requiring a narrator to do that. Conversely, the Shibuya arc in particular has several stretches of narration that are not seen in other arcs of the series.

What worries fans the most, however, Mangaka Gege Akutami has never shied away from expressing his rather fanatical admiration for Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter X Hunter. And any decent Hunter X Hunter fan still trembles in trepidation when remembering the infamous narration of the acclaimed Chimera Ant Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 synopsis

Geto during Mahito vs. Kokichi in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7, titled Evening Festival, was directed by Yooto and Atsushi Nakagawa. The episode covered Chapters 81-82 (Evening Festival, parts 2 & 3), and parts of Chapter 83 (The Shibuya Incident) from the manga.

Kokichi Muta managed to injure Mahito on several occasions and showed expertise in the Simple Domain technique. However, Mahito reigned supreme and killed Kokichi by using Idle Transfiguration. Back at Kyoto Jujutsu High, Kasumi Miwa expressed her desire to meet Kokichi to an unresponsive puppet Mechamaru.

10 days later, on October 31, a curtain was raised in Shibuya that prevented the entry and exit of civilians. A demand for Satoru Gojo was made. Several teams made of grade-1 sorcerers and below were stationed outside the curtain. At 8.31 pm, Satoru Gojo entered the Curtain at Shibuya from Dogenzaka Nichome East.

The Evening Festival: An emotional prelude

Kokichi Muta's death in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

MAPPA paid homage to older Mecha anime such as Gurren Lagann and Gundam with the animation of Mahito and Kokichi’s fight. The fight was slightly drawn out, providing the viewers with an opportunity to pause a while before they had to process Kokichi’s death.

The death itself was executed beautifully. While Kokichi is a character fans have learned to love only with the Evening Festival sub-arc, Miwa has always been a fan favorite. To see her heart break before it has even reached Kokichi and for her to not even know it is a tragedy of a different kind, and MAPPA delivered it wonderfully with the final shot.

Geto’s expressions were done more menacingly than they appear in the manga, and the angle and lighting indicate that something sinister is afoot with this character. Mahito’s Domain Expansion seems to be the only thing that divided fans, with some preferring the season 2 animation and some staying loyal to season 1.

The Narrator of Shibuya: Pros and Cons

Shibuya, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

However, the highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 was undoubtedly the introduction of the Shibuya Incident. And here, MAPPA surprised viewers with the inclusion of the narrator. However, other than the very first line, she did not have any other part in this episode.

Shibuya Incident, as the second longest arc in the series, contains a hefty bit of narration. While some of it can be spoken by the characters, others cannot. Forcing one of the characters to speak these dialogues would both hinder the flow of action and hamper the progress of their storyline in this arc.

Kusakabe and Panda in Shibuya (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Therefore, adding a narrator was a prudent move and relieves MAPPA of the duty to figure out how to distribute the narration across different characters. Given that the ratio of the narration is proportionate with the length of the arc, and does not, in fact, run for minutes at length like Hunter X Hunter, there should not be any apparent downside for viewers to fear.

Conversely, this also indicates that certain lines that manga readers hoped would be spoken by certain characters will now be narrated instead. An issue with the manga is that at times it is staggeringly difficult to discern which line is part of the narration and which is a character’s inner thoughts.

This creates a discrepancy, in that certain lines, which the manga-readers had thus far believed to be part of someone’s inner monologue can turn out to be part of the narration instead. While this does not take away anything from the anime only viewers’ experience of the arc, for manga readers it can be quite jarring.

One interesting choice that MAPPA made in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 was to show the time-stamp and location of certain characters with text on the screen. Having the narrator speak these out loud would have made for a smoother transition and viewing experience, especially the line

“8.31 PM - Satoru Gojo enters Shibuya.”

Final thoughts

The timestamp as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Given that the Shibuya Incident is a non-linear and multifocal arc that constantly jumps between locations and timestamps, having the narrator read out those locations would have been a wiser course of action, a creative liberty many manga readers would have expected MAPPA to take.

Shibuya is considered the most complex arc to follow in the manga already because of the sheer number of locations it features (a detailed list is linked below). MAPPA's decision to add a narrator in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7, but not having her narrate these locations and timestamps seems exceedingly baffling at the moment.

While leaving them on screen in text format worked brilliantly for the manga, it doesn’t emit that same chilling effect in the anime. Instead, it looks rather clumsy and takes attention away from the dialogue being spoken by the characters.

Team Mei Mei as seen in Episode 8 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

One thing that remains unclear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is whether the anime plans to follow these jumps in location and time. If the directors are planning to make Shibuya into a linear, fight-by-fight arc like the Culling Game, then it would reduce the necessity of a narrator.

However, that will open an entirely new can of worms and take away this arc’s signature flavor. Therefore, it is simply too early to tell whether adding the narrator was necessary or not, and until the anime at least gets to chapter 90 of the manga, it would be hasty to pass any sort of judgment on this choice.

