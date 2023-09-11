Is Shibuya the most complex arc in Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Explained

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga by Gege Akutami is hailed as one of the finest modern manga masterpieces ever written. From betrayal by a friend to epic fights to the power system, the Jujutsu Kaisen world includes various other things as it progresses. Nevertheless, despite all the things the manga offers, some of the most captivating and plot-twisting arcs are also provided to readers.

However, aside from that, some are curious to learn more about the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, specifically, which Jujutsu Kaisen arc is the most complex. To put it bluntly, many believe the Shibuya Incident arc is the most complicated in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. However, there is another Jujutsu Kaisen arc that completely surpasses the Shibuya Incident arc in terms of complexity.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Shibuya Incident arc is not the most complex arc in Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Expand Tweet

Following a three-week hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has resumed with its second part, the Shibuya Incident arc. With it, manga fans all over the internet are eager to see how the anime will unfold. Before that, though, many are curious if the Shibuya arc is the most complex.

As previously stated, the Shibuya Incident arc is not the most complex, but it is the most devastating and the second-longest arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga so far. This arc is the most devastating for a variety of reasons. Two of the many reasons are that this arc will reveal Kenjaku and see Gojo imprisoned in the Prison realm. Furthermore, Megumi will sustain a serious injury, leaving Yuji and Mahito to fight by themselves. Additionally, many characters will die during the arc.

Not only that, but this arc marks a significant turning point in the story. However, the arc will also see some positive effects since Mahito and Geto will eventually be defeated. But, putting that aside and returning to the main question of which arc is the most complex, one could argue that the Culling Game Arc is the most complex in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to date.

Why Culling Game Arc is the most complex in Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Expand Tweet

Those who have read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and finished the Culling Game Arc are likely already aware that this is the most complicated arc in the manga to date. One might think that Shibuya was a difficult arc for Gege, but as the Culling Game arc began, Gege set the bar too high for the arc.

The Shibuya arc only advanced the timeline, whereas the Culling Game arc did not. For instance, after Gojo was imprisoned in the Shibuya Incident arc, Mahito, Choso, and Jogo decided to compete to locate Yuji first. But, after Choso had found Yuji and finished his fight, Jogo arrived, followed by Mahito. As a result, it is difficult to fully monitor Jogo and Mahito's real-time activities.

However, in the Culling Game arc, there are various points of view, and every character's real-time activity is monitored, making it more difficult to recall what occurred in the first place. Moreover, the timelines are shifted back and forth. For instance, Yuji and Megumi's fights are shown at the beginning of the arc while Yuta's fight is shown afterward, even though Yuta's fight actually began first if the timeline is to be followed.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the arc introduces brand-new characters with intricate cursed techniques, which is just too much to take in at once. For example, Reggie Star's Contractual Re-creation and Uro Takako's Sky Manipulation were introduced in the Culling Game arc. At the same time, Yuta Okkotsu's cursed technique was shown more clearly, with many more techniques that were initially difficult to understand.

Last but not least, because the Culling Game arc is primarily a tournament, there are numerous rules that must be followed and are challenging to remember at first. Thus, one could argue that the Culling Game arc is the most complex Jujutsu Kaisen arc.

In summation

The Culling Game arc is the most complex in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Although it is now obvious which of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's arcs is the most complex, fans need not worry since the Culling Game arc is also the most thrilling to read. The arc also lives up to its hype with many surprising plot turns and thrilling battles.

Meanwhile, the Shibuya arc is one of the manga's most devastating and dark arcs. But putting all of these things aside, fans should enjoy and watch the Jujutsu Kaisen series' peak fiction.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.