Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: A tragic death sets off the Shibuya Incident

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 finally started off the core Shibuya Incident arc. While the first part of the episode dealt with Kokichi Muta’s battle against Mahito, the latter half raised the curtain on one of the greatest arcs in the series thus far. The episode also debuted a narrator for the first time in the series.

Previously, episode 6 showed an old classmate of Yuji meeting the trio. Elsewhere, Kokichi Muta, the identity behind Mechamaru, was singled out by Utahime as the traitor inside Jujutsu High. Geto and Mahito appeared where Kokichi’s real body was hidden, eventually healing him from the pains of his Heavenly Restriction. However, Mahito and Kokichi immediately engaged in a battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 was an inverse of the previous one, where the first part was heavier than the second one. However, the second part is rife with anticipation in a way few things in the series have been, not simply because of what the viewers know of the Shibuya arc but also because of how Mappa sets it up.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 shows conclusion of Mechamaru vs. Mahito as Gojo enters Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, titled Evening Festival, continued where the previous episode left off. Kokichi Muta used a special attack, of which he had only four, to destroy parts of Mahito’s soul. However, the latter reshaped his soul to look as if no damage had taken place.

Kokichi then used five years of Cursed Energy to fire an attack called “Pigeon Voile,” which Mahito dodged. Geto remarked that Mechamaru Cursed Energy output, temporary as it might be, rivaled that of a Special Grade sorcerer. His strategy against Mahito was also commendable.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: Self-Embodiment of Perfection

Mechamaru injuring Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Mechamaru used his Cursed energy to form the puppet’s finger into a sharp point. As he tried to launch his newest attack, hoping to finish this quickly so that he could meet his friends again, Mahito cast his Domain “Self-Embodiment of Perfection.”

Mahito confidently stated that the game was over. The Idle Transfiguration that acted as the Sure-Hit effect inside his domain would swiftly take care of Kokichi. He guessed that the jujutsu sorcerer assumed Mahito would hold back from casting his Domain, given that their big battle on Halloween was only 10 days away.

However, that was not the case. Ten days were enough for Mahito to recover his energy, allowing him to go as far as he liked in this battle. But as he said that, Mechamaru’s sharp finger pierced through his body.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: Seen everything

Miwa using Simple Domain (Image via MAPPA)

During the Heian era, Sadatsuna Ashiya concocted the “New Shadow Style- Simple Domain” for people who were too weak to cast a Domain to protect themselves. If the Simple Domain is cast inside a Domain Expansion, the caster of the Expansion becomes vulnerable as well since it’s not a clash of Domains but rather a subversion - a defiance of the Domain Expansion’s law.

Kokichi did not hail from a family descended from Ashiya’s disciples, and was likewise not taught this by his family. However, he had observed Kasumi Miwa use this technique several times and created his own Simple Domains, which he had bottled inside the aforementioned four charges.

He had used one to protect himself and one to temporarily injure Mahito. The third was used to nullify Mahito’s Domain and pierce through his body, leaving Kokichi with his fourth charge. As Mahito’s Domain disappeared, Kokichi turned to Geto and planned to use his final charge against the curse user.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: To meet with everyone

End of Kokichi vs. Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

However, just as Kokichi tried to aim at Geto, Mahito reappeared in another evolved form. The Mechamaru Puppet broke down, and Kokichi desperately tried to hit Mahito with his final charge. At the same time, Mahito’s hands reached out towards Kokichi.

Back in Kyoto Jujutsu High, Miwa told Mechamaru that although going closer to one of their fellow sorcerers was inviting heartbreak when the other person inevitably died, she still wished to see him. She promised to visit his real body soon. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 then shifted back to the battle, where a destroyed Mechamaru puppet could be seen.

Geto chided Mahito for waiting until the last moment to kill the boy. Mahito seemed glad that he got to experience Simple Domain before the big battle. Geto mused that the customized Curtain he commissioned was also completed and showed the constraint he was carrying.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: October 31, 2018, Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 then skipped 10 days to Halloween, i.e., on October 31, 2018. A curtain of a 400-meter radius was cast in the Shibuya ward, with the Tokyo branch of the Tokyu Department store at its center. The Curtain prevented the exit of civilians, while sorcerers could enter and exit as they pleased. The civilians were saying only one thing:

“Bring Satoru Gojo.”

All communications were blocked by the Curtain as well, leaving sorcerers to communicate through assistant managers. Three teams were stationed outside the Curtains:

Firstly, Grade 1 sorcerer Kento Nanami was stationed at Exit 13 of the Shibuya Metro Station alongside Grade 2 sorcerers Takuma Ino and Megumi Fushiguro.

Secondly, Supreme Grade 1 sorcerer Naobito Zen'in was stationed at the Restaurant Avenue of Shibuya Mark City, accompanied by Maki Zen'in (Grade 4) and Nobara Kugisaki (Grade 3).

Kusakabe and Panda as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

And the third team consisted of Grade 1 sorcerer Atsuya Kusakabe and Panda (Semi Grade 2), who were stationed at Jr Shibuya Station’s Shin Minami entrance.

Among them, Ino, Megumi, Maki, and Nobara were being assessed for Grade 1 promotions, while Panda’s assessment was on hold. Ijichi was seen briefing Nanami while Akari Nitta was seen briefing team Zen'in.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7: Satoru Gojo enters Shibuya

Gojo arrives at Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

These teams were under strict orders to not intervene unless requested and man the perimeter to check for stray curses. Satoru Gojo was instructed to work alone. According to Kusakabe, the inside of the barrier was peaceful, meaning people were calm and safe.

However, the Shibuya Hikarie skyscraper was another thing entirely, as the basement levels of the building contained several special grade curses. Near the Nichome station, the civilians discussed how several people were sucked inside the trains, making others refrain from using it. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 ended with Satoru Gojo entering the Curtain at 8.31 pm.

Final thoughts

Miwa in Kokichi's memory (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 brings the Evening Festival sub-arc to a swift close. While Kokichi’s death is a tragedy, it is quickly overshadowed by the introduction of the constraints: pin-like cursed objects that hold customized barriers together. These constraints will come to play a greater role in the coming Shibuya arc.

Miwa’s conversation with Mechamaru was both bittersweet and pragmatic. She painted a great picture of how futile it is to love, in any capacity, in the jujutsu world. Moreover, her willingness to meet Mechamaru is an anomaly and not a norm; most jujutsu sorcerers hold with Gojo in thinking that love is the greatest curse of them all.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 also starts off theShibuya Incident. While Inumaki and Yuji have not been seen yet, the other students seem to be ready for battle. Naobito Zen'in makes his proper appearance in the series in this episode. Being the head of the Zen'in clan, he ought to have a vested interest in Megumi and some family-typical derision for Maki.

It isn’t explicitly explained why Panda and Yuji’s promotional assessments were on hold, but the most probable reason would be that since they were accompanied by Kusakabe, who is Panda’s teacher, and Mei Mei, who recommended Yuji for the promotion, they were left out due to conflict of interest.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 is called The Shibuya Incident. Readers can find the exact release details here. Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses.

