Who is Kokichi Muta in Jujutsu Kaisen? Mechamaru's true identity, revealed

Kokichi Muta is one of the intriguing characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who uses the cursed corpse Mechamaru as a proxy to attend the Kyoto Jujutsu High. Since he was born with a frail and sickly body due to his Heavenly Restriction, Kokichi himself couldn't attend to real-life activities.

The dark-haired semi-first-grade sorcerer is a master at puppet manipulation technique. In other words, he can remotely control multiple cursed corpse puppets. From the narrative's perspective, Kokichi Muta's character is pivotal.

Especially in the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen season, Kokichi plays a vital role as he appeared in the latest episode and locked horns with the Special grade curse, Mahi. Fansns cannot wait to know more about this exciting character.

Kokichi Muta, the user behind the cursed corpse puppet Mechamaru was the "mole" all along in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami has illustrated various complex characters in his magnum opus, Jujutsu Kaisen, and one of them is Kokichi Muta, whom fans also know as Mechamaru. In the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, Kokichi was introduced as a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High along with Miwa and Mai Zenin.

It was revealed that he was born with an impaired body due to his heavenly restriction. For example, his skin was ultra-sensitive to natural light, and every pore on his body felt like it was stabbed with a bunch of needles.

Kokichi Muta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The very act of living was an excruciating experience for the sorcerer. As a result, he lived in a basement, away from everyone, and used his mechanical cursed corpse puppet, Mechamaru, as his proxy at Kyoto Jujutsu High School.

Following the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc events, it was established that someone within the Jujutsu society was acting as a mole. Finally, the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has revealed that the mole or the traitor was none other than Kokichi Muta.

Kokichi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the narrative, Kokichi made a binding vow with the special grade sorcerer, Mahito, and promised to provide information as a mole in exchange for a healthy body.

The dark-haired sorcerer knew Mahito's idle transfiguration technique could heal his body. However, he also had one condition: Mahito and his group wouldn't hurt his friends at Kyoto High. Although he did act as a traitor, Kokichi always intended to put up a fight against Mahito and Geto after the fulfillment of the Binding Vow's conditions.

Abilities of Kokichi Muta in Jujutsu Kaisen

As previously mentioned, Kokichu Muta, whom fans also know as Mechamaru, is a semi-first grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. In exchange for the Heavenly Restriction, which impaired his body, Kokichi was bestowed a vast amount of cursed energy.

With his innate cursed technique of puppet manipulation, Kokichi can remotely control a lot of cursed corpse puppets from a great distance. Each of his puppets possesses a high level of combat powers with a flurry of abilities. Even though he lived his whole life in the basement, Kokichi has impressive capabilities for combat, as seen in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kokichi's Ultimate Mechamaru Mode Absolute (Image via MAPPA)

Besides being a highly skilled sorcerer, he is also a great tactician. He likes to stay ahead of his opponents in tactics and pinpoint his foe's weaknesses. The sorcerer knew he had to go all out against Mahito, so he was ready to use his entire life's worth of reserved cursed energy.

On the battlefield, Kokichi uses his cursed puppets and unleashes various abilities. For example, against Panda during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, he used his mechanical doll Mechamaru and demonstrated his expertise in offense and defense.

Kokichi Muta firing a cursed energy blast (Image via MAPPA)

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Kokichi using his Ultimate Mechamaru- Mode: Absolute to fight against Mahito. He could fire a blast of cursed energy by using his one year's worth of cursed energy. Overall, Gege Akutami has penned and illustrated an excellent character in Kokichi Muta.

