Dandadan chapter 120 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 120 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine. Fans on Dandadan who have eagerly awaited the conclusion of the Space Globalists arc can now celebrate as the heroes have achieved a hard-fought triumph against the alien threat, ensuring the planet’s safety.

However, amidst the fleeting moments of victory, Okarun and the group realize that numerous challenges still lie ahead, demanding their attention and efforts. While Vamola’s mother’s fate remains undisclosed, fans eagerly anticipate the unexpected showdown between Momo’s group and Reiko Kashima. This suspenseful encounter has surely left everyone on the edge, eager to discover what comes next.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 120 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 120 will be released this Monday, September 4, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest chapters of the manga on Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus, the three popular websites for reading manga officially. The latest chapters of Dandadan are also available on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 120 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 4, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 4, 9 pm

Philippines time: Monday, September 4, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, September 4, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 4, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 4, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 119

The chapter kicked off with everyone celebrating the victory by having Yakiniku barbeques, which were made possible with Seiko and Turbo Granny. Amidst the joyous occasion, Okarun and Momo found themselves pondering the fate of Vamola’s mother. Contemplating the possibility of uncovering the truth, Okarun considered seeking Ludris, believing he might hold the answers.

Out of the blue, Rokuro arrived at the Ayase residence, where Momo learned that Shrimp revived him using the Nanoskin, which even made him upgraded. After congratulating Momo on her victory, he left without uttering another word. Aware of Momo’s note on the leftover curry for Okarun, Seiko couldn’t resist the opportunity to playfully tease her.

When Seiko realized they had completely run out of curry, she turned to Momo and asked her to go shopping. Gradually, everyone joined in, including Okarun, who was just as anxious as Momo.

However, his concerns were different. He was more preoccupied with how to interpret the note that read, "Love Ya." He wondered if it might just be meant in a friendly manner. As they continued on their way, they suddenly found themselves face-to-face with Reiko Kashima.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 120 (speculative)

As of now, no spoilers have been revealed for Dandadan chapter 120, making the events of the upcoming chapter a mystery. The next chapter will pick up where it left off in chapter 119, resuming the encounter between Momo’s group and Reiko.

Since Reiko was the very person who ended the ongoing war in the blink of an eye, it can be presumed that she wouldn’t be causing any harm to Momo again. Anticipation is high for Dandadan chapter 120, where the spotlight will be on Reiko’s past, delving into the intriguing story of her transformation into a Yokai.

