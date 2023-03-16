Dandadan chapter 98 release date, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 98 will be published in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue #15 and released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8.30 pm JST. The chapter will be available in digital formats for international readers via online manga distributors, including Shueisha and Viz.

After Okarun regained consciousness, he was expected to enter the battlefield in his new, upgraded Turbo-Granny form. However, Dandadan chapter 97 focused on Aira, Jiji, and Mr. Shrimp's exceptional teamwork, which surprised the readers, who were amazed to find the trio fighting in perfect tandem.

Dandadan chapter 98 will likely see Okarun reuniting with his friends on the battlefield, as the aliens have cornered Aira and others. Moreover, Jiji is expected to surprise everyone with his new ability.

Dandadan chapter 98 will focus on Jiji's new ability and his Evil Eye transformation

Dandadan chapter 98 will have a simul-release on March 20, 2023, at 8.30 pm JST. International fans can read Dandadan chapter 98 exclusively on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website, Shonen Jump+ app, and MangaPlus app. The release timings for the upcoming chapter are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4.30 am, Thursday, March 20

Eastern Standard Time: 7.30 am, Thursday, March 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 11.30 am, Thursday, March 20

Central European Time: 6.30 am, Thursday, March 20

Indian Standard Time: 5 pm, Thursday, March 20

Philippine Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Thursday, March 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, March 20

Brazil Time: 8.30 am, Thursday, March 20

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 98

Although the situation is not favorable, the Dragon Ball reference in the previous chapter has been appreciated by readers. However, Jiji's new ability also requires Chi and is performed in the same stance as Son Goku; he won't be screaming Kamehameha anymore. For now, Jiji has resorted to calling his new technique The Evil Gun!

As variations in this technique and the cooldown time are yet to be revealed, the first half of the chapter will see Jiji taking over the battlefield to showcase his newfound ability. Fans can also expect Jiji to turn into Evil Eye, as it is about time. Okarun's return is highly anticipated, as the team won't be able to defeat the aliens without him.

Recap of the Dandadan chapter 97: What To Do About the Name?

Aira, Jiji, and Mr. Shrimp used their abilities to give the aliens a tough time. However, despite their efforts, the aliens didn't give up, as if the damage was futile. Aira quickly formulated a new plan and told Mr. Shrimp and Jiji they had no option but to endure the attacks and wait for the opening.

After successfully fending the attacks, Aira signaled to the team, asking Jiji to change the Honorable Missiles and The Sniper's line of fire and Mr. Shrimp to keep Honorable Mantis busy. Meanwhile, Aira, using her Acrobatic Silk Skills, constrained the boss of Aliens, shrouding it in her long hair.

However, the Alien boss escaped Aira's grasp after a strange machine with six limbs trapped her out of nowhere. Jiji tried to free Aira, but his shockwave ability was ineffective against the machine. Suddenly, after recalling a conversation with Momo about naming his abilities, Jiji pulled out his secret move, his trump card, that he hadn't given a name.

Jiji took the Kamehameha stance and started screaming the move's name out loud. However, suddenly, he changed his mind to come up with something original. He released his Chi by aiming his adjoining palms at the aliens, destroying the four of them in one go, shouting, "The Evil Gun!"

Poll : 0 votes