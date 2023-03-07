Dandadan chapter 97 release date countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 97 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue #15 on March 13, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The chapter will be available to international readers in digital formats via online manga distributors, including Viz and Shueisha.

Dandadan chapter 97 will see the return of Okarun, who has finally found a way to merge his wandering soul with his body. In his previous fight with the otherworldly beings, Okarun almost got killed. Now, to get back on the battlefield, he needs a lot of energy. Fans of Dandadan are intensely hyped to see Okarun’s reunion with his friends, which is expected to turn the tides in the battle.

Yatogami @Yatoplayz We’re almost at 100 chapters for Dandadan now man. Where did the time go We’re almost at 100 chapters for Dandadan now man. Where did the time go https://t.co/7Kij7PKwL1

Dandadan chapter 97 will see Okarun rejoining the battlefield to defeat the havoc-wreaking aliens

As stated above, Dandadan chapter 97 will be available for fans outside Japan on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Viz Media’s official website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. As announced by the distributors, Dandadan chapter 97 will have a simulrelease on March 13, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST.

The release timings for the upcoming chapter are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4:30 am, Thursday, March 13

Eastern Standard Time: 7:30 am, Thursday, March 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 11:30 am, Thursday, March 13

Central European Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, March 13

Indian Standard Time: 5 pm, Thursday, March 13

Philippine Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Thursday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, March 13

Brazil Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, March 13

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 97?

Okarun's new form, as seen in Dandadan chapter 96 (Image via Shueisha/Yukinobu Tatsu)

The upcoming chapter of Dandadan will see the return of Okarun from being comatose after his last battle with the aliens. Okarun has to catch up to a lot of things that he has no recollection of, starting with Momo kicking Vamola out of the house as she suspects her to be a part of the alien invasion. A Serpo joining the crew to help defeat the alien forces will also come out as non-sensical to Okarun.

Through Turbo-granny, Okarun has recently learned that his Astral Projection ability grants him a new technique called the “Power of the Spiral,” which will come in handy while fighting monstrous aliens. In the upcoming chapter, fans can expect Okarun and others to close the Warp Gate, which will stop the arrival of Alien’s main forces.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 96

🔫 @LuckiiSonoda I love Dandadan again Tatsu Yukinobu has given me my joy back. We boutta get peak Okarun back in the trenchesI love Dandadan again Tatsu Yukinobu has given me my joy back. We boutta get peak Okarun back in the trenches 😭 I love Dandadan again https://t.co/p6BKuyb2Um

Leading the group to the battlefield, Aira gave Momo an opening to close the Warp Gate. Rokuro agreed to the idea and persuaded Momo that it was the final resort as the five of them won’t be enough to handle the main forces.

Meanwhile, using his stored chi, Jiji saved Momo from an alien. Mr. Shrimp backed Momo and asked her to hurry as they were running out of time.

Rokuro Serpo explaining the consequences to Momo, as seen in Dandadan chapter 96 (Image via Shueisha/Yukinobu Tatsu)

Despite no Plan B, Aira, Jiji, and Mr. Shrimp faced the alien forces alone and defended Momo from their attacks. This gave Momo enough time to begin her run to the Warp Gate. Elsewhere, Okarun returned to his body. However, as the wounds and injuries were still fresh, his entire body was trembling.

Regardless of the pain, Okarun was determined to catch up to Momo and others. At his bedside, he found a warm meal that Momo cooked for him, and also a letter from her that read, “Love Ya!” This gesture abruptly heightened his spirits, causing him to opt for a new transformation, which was a more refined ability of Turbo-granny.

Poll : 0 votes