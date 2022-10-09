Shonen Jump's Sunday releases get delayed by a day, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen

Shonen Jump’s official Twitter account notified its readers on October 8 that the magazine had delayed the regular Sunday serializations by a day, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover.

Soon after, the official digital platforms for the magazine, such as Manga Plus and Viz, also changed the release date of the upcoming chapters from October 9 to October 10. Below is a detailed list of every major title that has been delayed.

All major Shonen Jump serializations that have been delayed this Sunday, including One Piece and My Hero Academia

According to Manga Plus, out of the top 20 most-read serializations, 10 series have been pushed to Monday, October 20. All of these are Weekly Shonen Jump’s print-media serializations. According to the website, they are:

1) Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece (Chapter 1062)

2) Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia (Chapter 369)

3) Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen (Chapter 200)

4) Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover (Chapter 340)

5) Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan (Chapter 77)

6) Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Chapter 127)

7) Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days (Chapter 90)

8) Tadaichi Nakama’s Tokyo Demon Bride Story (Chapter 6)

9) Shinpei Watanabe’s Ginka and Gluna (Chapter 5)

10) Kouji Miura’s Blue Box (Chapter 72)

One Piece chapter 1062 is expected to shed more light on Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Instead of the usual publication at 12: 00 AM JST on Monday, which is Sunday for most of the world, the chapters will be published at 12: 00 AM JST on Tuesday, October 11. For international readers, the release times will be as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 AM, Monday, October 10

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM, Monday, October 10

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM, Monday, October 10

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM, Monday, October 10

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 PM, Monday, October 10

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Monday, October 10

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, Monday, October 10

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, Tuesday, October 11

In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 368 ended on a cliffhanger (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Unlike other delays, Shueisha did not specify the reason for this one. Considering that there is no national holiday in Japan this Sunday, this must be a publication delay from Weekly Shonen Jump. The raw scans and spoilers for many chapters, especially for One Piece chapter 1062 and My Hero Academia chapter 369, have come out as they do every week, thereby negating any chance of a creative delay on behalf of any mangaka.

Either way, it seems only Weekly Shonen Jump’s Sunday releases have suffered. Bi-weekly serializations such as Spy X Family and Chainsaw Man, and monthly releases such as Boruto will maintain their previously confirmed publication dates.

