My Hero Academia chapter 369: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The battle between Deku and Shigaraki has finally begun in chapter 368, and fans are clamoring for any information they can find about My Hero Academia chapter 369. While no spoilers are currently available as of the writing of this article, fans do know when the next issue will be released.

Additionally, fans can likely predict what they’ll see in My Hero Academia chapter 369 as well. With the fight that everyone has been waiting for finally underway, series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is unlikely to shift focus away from this clash of Titans.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for My Hero Academia chapter 369, as well as speculates on what may happen in the upcoming issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 369 likely to focus on Deku vs. Shigaraki, with Bakugo’s revival potentially being completed

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, October 10 for most international readers, at times ranging from late morning to late at night. Domestic Japanese and select international readers will instead see it arrive on Tuesday, October 11, with the issue premiering exclusively in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free website that allows readers to view the first and latest three issues of a chapter, while the latter is a paid subscription service that lets fans read a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (October 10)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (October 10)

British Time: 4PM BST (October 10)

European Time: 5PM CEST (October 10)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (October 10)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (October 10)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (October 11)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (October 11)

What to expect (speculative)

I couldn't help but notice that if AFO wants to save Shiggy, he actually has more distance to travel than Deku.



And Deku isn't rewinding.



If AFO really is going to succeed, he can't even waste time, he rewound 6 years in mere seconds. He needs to book it. I couldn't help but notice that if AFO wants to save Shiggy, he actually has more distance to travel than Deku.And Deku isn't rewinding.If AFO really is going to succeed, he can't even waste time, he rewound 6 years in mere seconds. He needs to book it. #MHASpoilers #MHA369I couldn't help but notice that if AFO wants to save Shiggy, he actually has more distance to travel than Deku.And Deku isn't rewinding.If AFO really is going to succeed, he can't even waste time, he rewound 6 years in mere seconds. He needs to book it. https://t.co/Dop97Ghy7L

As previously stated, Horikoshi is unlikely to deprive fans of the fight between Deku and Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 369. With this essentially being the final battle that the series has been building on throughout the arc, it simply wouldn't make sense to pull fans away from it just as it appears to be about to begin.

Considering the aforementioned reality, the next issue will likely focus on Deku’s new Quirk, Transmission, which he unlocked from the Second User of One For All. The Quirk allows him to change the speed at which things accelerate through space, but such a powerful ability seems to come at a price.

Per the Second User’s spirit, Deku will only have 5 minutes to use this Quirk before he’s taken completely out of the fight, most likely as a result of its use. This provides even further evidence that Horikoshi will likely be sticking with this fight for quite some time.

However, it’s far from certain that Horikoshi will place focus on this fight, especially with everything else going on in the war. For example, Hawks and Endeavor are currently facing off against a rejuvenated, young All For One, who was able to reverse engineer Eri’s Rewind Quirk and absorb it.

With Jiro and Tokoyami also present in this fight, there is a possibility of Horikoshi switching his focus to them. Furthermore, fans would likely be very satisfied with being given the opportunity to see what a young All For One can do with his regained strength. While this is undoubtedly one of the more pressing and important battles going on right now, it is far from the only one.

Additionally, Toya Todoroki and Shoto Todoroki are engaged in a fierce brotherly conflict that was last seen by the audience. This fight in particular is a fan favorite thus far, and would likely be one of the few alternative fights My Hero Academia chapter 369 could focus on that fans would be happy with.

The final major fight of Ochako versus Toga, however, is likely the one fight that fans would be upset to go back to. While certainly an interesting fight with plenty of opportunities for eye-popping action, the theme of "who loves Midoriya more" seems to have simply not hit home for as many fans as Horikoshi probably anticipated.

As a result, it appears almost certain that My Hero Academia chapter 369 will continue to focus on Deku versus Shigaraki. However, there is the chance that Horikoshi might instead decide to bring fans back to either Endeavor and Hawks versus All For One or Toya versus Shoto in My Hero Academia chapter 369.

