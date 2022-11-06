Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan announces an anime adaptation

Twitter user and reputable anime and manga leak source @Spank_u (SPANKU) claimed on Saturday, November 5, that Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan is getting a TV anime adaptation. Although unconfirmed by any official news sources as of this article’s writing, SPANKU is historically accurate with the information they leak on Twitter.

Dandadan, currently serialized weekly in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service, has been wildly popular since arriving at the service. The series has taken home the top prize in a few significant awards, as well as ranking respectably high in others, all the while accumulating more than 22 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of July 2021.

Fans thrilled as highly popular Dandadan manga to allegedly receive TV anime adaptation

SPANKU @Spanku_u [Dandadan] by Yukinobu Tatsu is getting a TV anime adaptation! [Dandadan] by Yukinobu Tatsu is getting a TV anime adaptation! 🚨 [Dandadan] by Yukinobu Tatsu is getting a TV anime adaptation! https://t.co/hURKZtLabC

Since SPANKU first sent out their tweet, the Dandadan fanbase has shown up in droves online to praise the rumored anime adaptation and promote the manga series. Many are also praising author and illustrator Yukinobu Tatsu’s art and story direction, as well as the Tatsuki Fujimoto-like insanity which the series can have in store at times.

In between praising the series’ manga and the alleged upcoming anime adaptation, fans are wondering who would be best to animate the series. Unsurprisingly, with the Chainsaw Man anime doing exceptionally well right now, fans of Tatsu’s series are hoping that MAPPA Studios ends up being the animation studio for the adaptation.

🇸🇮 @_Ventful_ DANDADAN IS GETTING AN ANIME??????!!!!???!?!??!? DANDADAN IS GETTING AN ANIME??????!!!!???!?!??!? https://t.co/DxdBBEz7Ht

Nero🦋 @nxnero DANDADAN IS GETTING AN ANIME ADAPTATION DANDADAN IS GETTING AN ANIME ADAPTATION https://t.co/8USzbdQ8ql

Others are pointing to Wit Studios as just as good an option. Considering Dandadan primarily deals with supernatural aspects, it makes sense that these two studios are being picked. Both are known for their work on Attack on Titan, with MAPPA Studios also being responsible for the otherworldly Jujutsu Kaisen.

Maji - Actus Manga @GoatMaji LEAK - Dandadan devrait recevoir une adaptation animée ! Quel studio sera derrière l’anime selon vous ? LEAK - Dandadan devrait recevoir une adaptation animée ! Quel studio sera derrière l’anime selon vous ? 🚨 LEAK - Dandadan devrait recevoir une adaptation animée ! Quel studio sera derrière l’anime selon vous ? https://t.co/73Fq0amyca

The series revolves around Momo Ayase and Okarun, two high school students. While the former believes in ghosts but not aliens, Okarun believes in aliens but not ghosts. One day, the two make a bet to visit separate supernatural locations associated with the occult and the supernatural, in a bet to see who’s correct.

Ayase visits the former, while Okarun visits the latter to confirm the existence of what they both believe in. However, upon reaching each of their decided locations, it’s revealed that both were half-right, with both aliens and ghosts existing. The two then resolve to further investigate these events, resulting in some grander adventures and objectives along the way.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes