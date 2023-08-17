Dandadan chapter 119 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 119 will be published in the 35th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will be released on August 21, 2023. With the latest chapter, Dandadan has finally put an end to the Space Globalists Arc, which has been the longest-running arc in the manga with over 40 chapters, surpassing the Cursed House Arc, which comprised 23 chapters.

Dandadan chapter 119 took an unexpected turn, given that none of the heroes could save the Earth from being invaded. In fact, it was a Yokai that single-handedly defeated the entire Space Globalist army and protected humanity. The surprising twist in the storyline has indeed left readers in awe and opened up new possibilities for the manga’s future direction.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 118.

Dandadan chapter 119 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 119 will release this Monday, August 21, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. International fans can read the latest manga chapters on Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus, the three widely acclaimed websites for reading manga officially. Fans can also find the latest chapters on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga applications worldwide.

The release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 119 for every region, alongside corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, August 21, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 21, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, August 21, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 21, 9 pm

Philippines time: Monday, August 21, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, August 21, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, August 21, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 21, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, August 21, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 118

Using her unique mirror, Reiko Kashima destroyed all the UFOs on Earth in the blink of an eye. Being utterly incensed over the extraterrestrial takeover of the planet caused Kashima to use her mirror to find the incoming fleet of the remaining Space Globalists and eliminate all of them. Given Momo’s fear, Okarum was confused about whether Kashima was indeed on the side of humanity.

After getting rid of all the aliens, Kashima moved towards Momo, which caused Okarun to stand in front of her like a shield, proclaiming to deal with them instead. Apologizing to Reiko for inadvertently entering her territory, Momo begged Kashima to spare Okarun’s life and take her instead. This pleading continued for some time.

Momo and Okarun’s bickering gave Kashima a glimpse of her past, where she used to hang out with a boy she liked, causing her to leave the place and vanish into thin air. Suddenly, the rifts in the space shut, and the ravaged city reverted to its undamaged state, erasing all signs of battle. Okaru and Momo reunited with their friends, and together, they made their way back home.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 119 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 119 is expected to see Okarun and others celebrate their victory and rest for a while as they have exceeded their natural limits in the battle with the Space Globalists.

The chapter will also kick off a brand-new arc, possibly centered on Reiko Kashima, the enigmatic Yokai, whose powers and past still remain a puzzle. Seiko Ayase is expected to return in the next chapter.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan news and updates as 2023 progresses.

