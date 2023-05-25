Dandadan chapter 108 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 108 will be published in the Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s 24th issue. Sticking to the schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Viz Media and Shueisha, the two authorized manga distributors, will make the latest chapters of Dandadan available in their digital libraries.

With the previous chapter, the Space Globalists arc traversed back to the present timeline, where the fight between the aliens and humans on Earth has been resumed. As most defenders have exhausted their limits, Okarun and Kinta were expected to turn the tides, but unfortunately, fans have to wait a little longer for their return.

Dandadan chapter 108 will likely see Momo’s strongest feat ever

Where to read and release timings for all regions

For fans worldwide, the Shonen Jump+ app, the MangaPlus app, and the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus are the only places to read Dandadan chapter 108 and all of the series' earlier chapters.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 108 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 29, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 29, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 29, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 107

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Dandadan, Ch. 107 (Web-Only): An unexpected sacrifice gives hope to a losing battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Itn2eC Dandadan, Ch. 107 (Web-Only): An unexpected sacrifice gives hope to a losing battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Itn2eC https://t.co/2QzedoLnJo

While Momo was trying to heal Vamola’s wounds, she was about to get attacked by one of the aliens. However, surprisingly Rokuro, who was still alive, used his transparent shield to save Momo and asked her to hurry as his powers grew weaker each second. Using his scorpion-tail-like appendage, Rokuro struck Vamola’s neck, which made Momo incensed.

Surprisingly, Rokuro healed Vamola’s wounds and explained to Momo that he was saving this ability for her from the moment the battle began. Rokuro passed away as his ability transferred his entire life force into Vamola. Before closing his eyes, Rokuro asked Momo a favor to destroy the suits of the aliens that contained crucial information about Serpoians.

All of a sudden, one of the aliens kicked Momo several feet away and caught Vamola by the neck. The aliens’ leader was surprised at how Vamola was still alive after mortally wounding her and stated that he wanted to swap the head of his suit with hers.

Momo threw a huge tree to separate Vamola from the alien. Later, the former apologized to the latter and consoled her by saying her mother could still be alive on their planet. After thanking Rokuro and Vamola, Momo challenged the aliens, proclaiming to show them their worst nightmare.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 108 (speculative)

警察を殺す @KarlozDaughBoy Dandadan has been so intense lately but this moment was so🥺🥺 at her core Momo is such a girls girl #Dandadan107 Dandadan has been so intense lately but this moment was so🥺🥺 at her core Momo is such a girls girl #Dandadan107 https://t.co/WxXLYwiDC2

Dandadan chapter 108 will likely see an intense battle between the entire platoon of otherworldly creatures and Momo. It remains a puzzle how Momo’s energy was restored, given she was exhausted from the fight and couldn’t heal Vamola.

However, it can be surmised that Rokuro transferring his life force into Vamola gave Momo a chance to catch her breath and replenish her chi. The upcoming chapter will thus see Momo in her most furious form, where she will exhibit the peak of her spiritual prowess.

Poll : 0 votes