Dandadan chapter 101 release date, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 101 will be published in Shueisha’s 18th Weekly Shonen Jump issue. The upcoming chapter will be released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Dandadan fans worldwide can read the chapter in digital formats via official online manga distributors, including Viz Media and Shueisha.

With chapter 100, Close the Gate, ending on a sad note, Dandadan chapter 101 will likely see Momo switching to her battle mode. With the absence of Serpo and following Vamola's death, fans will get to see Momo unleashing havoc on the aliens in the upcoming chapter.

Dandadan chapter 101 will see Momo and Serpo’s ultimate teamwork

Release date, time, and where to read

Dandadan chapter 101 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 9, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. For international fans, Dandadan chapter 101 will be exclusively available on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Viz Media’s official website, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the MangaPlus App.

Here are the timings for the upcoming chapter listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 9, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 9, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Thursday, April 9, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 9, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 9, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 9, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 101

Seeing Vamola take the side of the earth and its people, Momo realized she never intended to betray her, Okarun, and the others. With Vamola being impaled by one of the aliens to help humans, Momo will be enraged and switch to her offensive side. Although Dandadan fans have frequently seen Momo enraged, this time, it will be different.

As Jiji and Okarun have manifested unique abilities in recent chapters, the upcoming episode is expected to see Momo developing a special technique. Momo’s new ability could be a medley of her superhuman strength and her spiritual awareness. Meanwhile, Kinta and Okarun are expected to join the battlefield as Aira, Momo, Jiji, and Mr. Shrimp are at their limits.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 100

With aliens overrunning the forest that led to the portal, the chances of Momo and Serpo accomplishing their mission were slim, and making out alive was nearly impossible. Regardless, the latter asserted that retrieving the nut from the teleporter was the only chance they had of stopping the portal.

All of a sudden, however, a gigantic alien machine with large fan appendages attacked the duo by vacuuming everything around their surroundings. Three humanoids separated Momo from Serpo and charged her with rapid close-range attacks. Unleashing her Ki, Momo defeated two of them. Serpo shielded Momo from the aliens and asked her to repeat the technique on the remaining aliens.

One of the projectiles from the giant machine struck Serpo and landed heavy damage. Without Serpo’s help, Momo was cornered. The latter tried her best to use the remainder of her Ki to defeat the aliens, but her efforts were futile. Suddenly, Vamola made a surprise entry into the battlefield in her Kaiju suit and landed a right hook on the alien machine.

Vamola gave the aliens a tough fight, almost turning the tides of the battle in humanity’s favor. The alien leader handed a unique device to one of the humanoids, who used it to restrain Vamola’s Kaiju suit and shrunken it to its actual state. The leader pulled Vamola out of the suit and stabbed her with his blade. Vamola thanked Momo before being impaled.

