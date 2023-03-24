Dandadan chapter 99 release date, where to read, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 99 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #16. The chapter is set to be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST and will be available to fans worldwide in digital formats via online authorized manga distributors, including Viz and Shueisha.

Dandadan chapter 99 will likely resume the battle between the aliens and Aira’s group, which has been going on for quite some time. Subduing otherworldly beings has become an uphill battle for the defenders. The chapter is also expected to see the much-awaited return of Okarun.

Dandadan chapter 99 is anticipated to focus on Jiji once again

As already stated, Dandadan chapter 99 will be released on March 27, 2023, at 8.30 pm JST. Fans around the globe can read Dandadan chapter 99 exclusively on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, Viz Media's official website, Shonen Jump+ app, and MangaPlus app. The international release timings for the upcoming chapter are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, March 27, 4.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, March 27, 7.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, March 27, 11.30 am

Central European Time: Thursday, March 27, 6.30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, March 27, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, March 27, 7.30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Thursday, March 27, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, March 27, 8.30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 99?

Given that Jiji is still standing on his feet despite the aftershock the new ability, Evil Gun, had on his body, he won’t be accepting defeat any time soon. As Aira has also rejoined the battlefield after destroying the flying machine pod, she will use her unique Acrobatic Silky abilities to turn the tides of the battle.

Since there has been no sign of Mr. Shrimp in the previous chapter, it can be expected that he is at his limit and won’t be joining Aira and Jiji. As the trio can’t keep up with the fight anymore, Okarun is expected to take on the fight and help Momo close the portal.

A brief recap of the Dandadan chapter 98

After using the Evil Gun ability, Jiji was exhausted and couldn’t feel his arms. All of a sudden, the alien with multiple arms rose from the ground and constrained Jiji by holding his limbs. The alien then decided to drain Jiji out of Chi by shoving its hands inside his ribcage. However, the alien underestimated Jiji’s reserve and couldn’t even stop itself from drawing energy.

Eventually, Jiji brought the alien down by channeling his abundant chi to its reserve and making it blow up like a balloon. Jiji returned to the battlefield once again, as he was the only person still able to move. He used his Evil Gun for the second time against the aliens. Aira made a surprising return by slamming a truck into one of the aliens.

Tech @BladeofTech



DAMMIT THEY GOT AIRA. Just when she got the upper hand on the alien, she gets attack from behind. Liking her new technique. Jiji is heavy carrying the team. Thats what I want to see from him. Fight continues to be great, action sequences are simply amazing!

#Dandadan Dandadan 98DAMMIT THEY GOT AIRA. Just when she got the upper hand on the alien, she gets attack from behind. Liking her new technique. Jiji is heavy carrying the team. Thats what I want to see from him. Fight continues to be great, action sequences are simply amazing! Dandadan 98DAMMIT THEY GOT AIRA. Just when she got the upper hand on the alien, she gets attack from behind. Liking her new technique. Jiji is heavy carrying the team. Thats what I want to see from him. Fight continues to be great, action sequences are simply amazing!#Dandadan https://t.co/Et45Xd1qrI

However, the alien safeguarded itself using its electric barrier and even exclaimed that its suit provided the perfect defense and offense. Being inside the vibrating alien pod caused Aira’s hair to go dry, which helped her get close to the alien, as dry hair doesn’t conduct electricity. Aira landed a dropkick on the alien and landed heavy damage. Meanwhile, Jiji charged chi and executed his third Evil Gun attack.

Poll : 0 votes