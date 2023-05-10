Dandadan chapter 106 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 106 will be published in the Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s 23rd issue. As per the schedule, Chapter 106 will be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The two authorized manga distributors, Viz Media and Shueisha will make the latest chapter of Dandadan and all the previous chapters available on their digital libraries.

Dandadan’s latest chapter took a great toll on fans' emotions by exploring the mother-daughter relationship between Banga and Vamola. Although no verifiable spoilers are revealed, the upcoming chapter will likely look into Vamola’s arrival at Idea, a new planet deemed a haven for the Sumerians, as per the myth.

Dandadan chapter 106 will possibly see the conflict between humans and aliens raging on Earth in the present timeline

Where to read Dandadan chapter 106 and release timings for all regions

Only the Shonen Jump+ app, the MangaPlus app, and the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus will provide readers access to the chapters of Dandadan's manga.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 106 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 15, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 15, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 15, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 15, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 15, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 15, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 15, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 15, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 104

Matterzero @Matterzero_

#Dandadan This actually made me tear up Yukinobu Tatsu-sensei really knows how to write excellent backstories he has proved it time and time again Vamola backstory hit me This actually made me tear up Yukinobu Tatsu-sensei really knows how to write excellent backstories he has proved it time and time again Vamola backstory hit me #Dandadan https://t.co/AW3SLg1ztJ

The Sumerian captives were relieved after an enormous Kaiju, whom they presumed to be their god, started defeating all the aliens. However, it was eventually revealed that the Kaiju was a weapon produced by the aliens resembling their god.

Banga despised her people for not turning against the aliens, who destroyed their homeland and robbed them of everything. Revealing Vamola as the last breathing legacy of the Sumerians, Banga encouraged everyone to turn the tides of the battle in their favor.

Tech @BladeofTech



Knew this was going to be tragic but what a heart shattering chapter. Such a great Mother doing everything she can for Vamola but her sacrifice pains me. Even more after she showed Vamola her real emotions. Need Vamola to survive! She deserves everything!!

#Dandadan Dandadan 105Knew this was going to be tragic but what a heart shattering chapter. Such a great Mother doing everything she can for Vamola but her sacrifice pains me. Even more after she showed Vamola her real emotions. Need Vamola to survive! She deserves everything!! Dandadan 105Knew this was going to be tragic but what a heart shattering chapter. Such a great Mother doing everything she can for Vamola but her sacrifice pains me. Even more after she showed Vamola her real emotions. Need Vamola to survive! She deserves everything!!#Dandadan https://t.co/K9GBqB7tIL

Amidst the intense battle between the Sumerians and aliens, Vamola rushed to the pyramid to find the teleporter. Following her, Banga reached the device's control panel, gave Vamola the Kaiju suit, and asked to enter, as the machine could only teleport one person.

Vamola refused to go without her, so Banga shoved her inside the teleporter against her will and closed the door. After advising the former that their planet will soon dissolve, the latter advised her to pass on the Sumerian blood to the next generation, experience love, and be cautious of men.

As she bid Vamola farewell, Banga said that she didn't want to be called a mother because the maternal instinct would erupt from her and force her to lose the urge to fight.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 106 (speculative)?

𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙊👑 @nafeatzzz



I can't wait to see the next chapter... I wonder what will happen to Vamola Dandadan Chapter 105: BangaI can't wait to see the next chapter... I wonder what will happen to Vamola https://t.co/50EIM0ARLc

Dandadan chapter 106 will pick up from where it ended in the previous episode and will reveal the fate of Banga, her friends, and the thousands of Sumerians captives who chose to fight back. Vamola will be teleported to Idea, the second home planet for Sumerians.

The upcoming chapter will likely focus on Vamola’s resolve to continue moving forward, surviving all on her own on a strange planet. With the Vamola arc nearing its conclusion, it can be surmised that the battle between humans and aliens in the present timeline could be resumed, which will see the return of many characters, including Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and others.

