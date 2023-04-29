Dandadan chapter 104: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 104 will be published in the Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue #21. The chapter will be released on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Dandadan fans worldwide can read the latest as well as all the previous chapters in digital formats on Viz Media and Shueisha, the two licensed manga distributors online.

While there are no verifiable spoilers for Dandadan chapter 104, with how the recent events in the series' latest chapter transpired, it can be expected that Vamola’s backstory still has a long way to go before it concludes.

The battle between aliens and humans is in a brief intermission, as the result of Vamola and Banga’s fight with the invaders is yet to be revealed.

Dandadan chapter 104 will likely see Banga and Vamola fleeing their planet

Release date, time, and where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Dandadan, Ch. 103 (Web-Only): With no hope in sight, Vamola and her comrades risk it all on a dream! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3V1hjC6 Dandadan, Ch. 103 (Web-Only): With no hope in sight, Vamola and her comrades risk it all on a dream! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3V1hjC6 https://t.co/z73ldTlgjR

Dandadan chapter 104 will be released on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The latest manga chapters of Dandadan will be exclusively available for fans internationally on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Viz Media’s official website, the MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 104 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 1, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 1, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 1, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 1, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 104 (speculative)

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine



I wonder what that might be and which two goofballs may live there?



The Sumerians are ancient humans who migrated via pyramid teleportation??? A homeworld called "Idea"? #dandadandope I wonder what that might be and which two goofballs may live there?The Sumerians are ancient humans who migrated via pyramid teleportation??? A homeworld called "Idea"? #dandadandopeI wonder what that might be and which two goofballs may live there?The Sumerians are ancient humans who migrated via pyramid teleportation??? https://t.co/HQSNatTkwZ

Dandadan chapter 104 will see Banga, Vamola, and others prepare for a surprise attack on the aliens to get to the pyramid, the only way to leave their planet and escape the invaders’ tyranny. So, the upcoming chapter will explain the complicated massive teleportation device that has been an important part of the Sumerian myth.

However, as the Kaiju suit is still to be claimed by Vamola, the upcoming chapter could see her wear an armored weapon that becomes a significant addition to her arsenal. As Banga has only three more fighters at her disposal, with one being a novice, the path won’t be easy for her, given that the pyramid is completely surrounded by a plethora of vicious aliens.

Dandadan chapter 103 summed up

melzi 🧸 @melzigatari i love how every flashback arc in dandadan plays out like different film genres. acrobatic silky’s flashback played out like a tragedy film, the evil eye’s flashback played out like a jidaigeki film and now vamola’s flashback is playing out like a sci-fi opera film.. genius i love how every flashback arc in dandadan plays out like different film genres. acrobatic silky’s flashback played out like a tragedy film, the evil eye’s flashback played out like a jidaigeki film and now vamola’s flashback is playing out like a sci-fi opera film.. genius https://t.co/hx3hATmdBM

In the previous chapter, Banga was in bad shape and Vamola tried to dress her wounds. However, in a fit of rage, the former rejected the latter’s help and concern. Vamola was saddened by how Banga treated her like a stranger, despite raising her as her own child. Later at night, Banga’s remaining two accomplices left the hiding spot with a desire to fight and die in a place where they could see the ocean.

Putting her head on Banga’s lap, Vamola requested her to end her life, as she didn’t want to die at the hands of the alien invaders. Hearing this caused the former to break down in tears. Banga revealed to Vamola that she used to be a chef at the royal palace, and now she hates every second of her life after she picked up a weapon.

Later, Banga explained to Vamola that they had no choice but to head to the pyramid, where the ancient Sumerian lore proclaimed the existence of a teleporter that transported their people to their second homeland named “Idea.” Banga and Vamola joined the other two soldiers and revealed their plans.

