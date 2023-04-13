Dandadan chapter 102: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 102 will be published in the 19th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan worldwide can read the latest and previous chapters in digital formats via licensed online manga distributors, including Shueisha and Viz Media.

As of now, there are no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming chapters. However, with how the recent events in the latest chapter transpired, Dandadan 102 will likely see Okarun and Kinta joining the battlefield as most defenders of the earth are at their limits.

The chapter will also resume the flashback sequence of Vamola, which ended up being a cliffhanger, inciting curiosity among fans by revealing Kaiju as a deity.

Dandadan chapter 102 will unveil how Vamola received the Kaiju suit

Release date, time, and where to read

Dandadan chapter 102 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Dandadan chapter 102 will be exclusively available for fans internationally on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Viz Media’s official website, the MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The timings for chapter 102 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 17, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 17, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 17, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Thursday, April 17, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 17, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, April 17, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 17, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 17, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 102? (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 102 will possibly see the grand return of Okarun, who, with his newly discovered abilities, won’t be holding off in the battle against the aliens. Kinta will also be joining others eventually, as he took off from Momo’s residence on a makeshift hyperbike.

Given the situation has worsened lately with Momo and Serpo being unable to close the portal, Seiko and Turbo Granny will also make their return. As the previous chapter ended things midway through exploring Vamola’s past, Dandadan chapter 102 is expected to reveal how she received the Kaiju suit and the truth behind the deity her people worshiped.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 101

Retrieving Vamola’s body from the hands of the aliens, Momo tried to save her despite Serpo telling her she was an enemy too. Using his energy shield, Serpo protected Momo while she treated her wounds. However, after an intense battle, Momo was exhausted and was only left with a small reserve of her spiritual powers, which she used to save Vamola and got blasted away.

Aira, Jiji, Okarun, and others were subsequently alerted through their receivers subsequently after Momo transferred her life force to Vamola. The scene traversed the past, centering on infant Vamola left abandoned in the middle of nowhere amidst an intense battle. Witnessing a lone child on the battlefield, a woman named Banga saved Vamola and started raising her as her own.

Being a person with a pragmatic approach to life, Banga taught Vamola everything so she would be prepared for the worst. Eventually, the former introduced the paintings of the god of the Sumerian race, the Great Kaiju. Banga prayed in the harshest way possible, despising God for the misery that fell upon the Sumerians and professing she would do anything for survival, even if she had to sacrifice others.

