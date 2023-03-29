Dandadan chapter 100 release date, where to read, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 100 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17. The chapter will be simul-released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8.30 pm JST. For Dandadan fans worldwide, the chapter will be available in digital formats via official online manga distributors, including Shueisha and Viz Media.

Dandadan chapter 100 will likely see Kinta Sakata joining the battlefield to help his friends. Despite being unaware of the current situation, he has managed to analyze that his friends are in great danger while defending earth’s peace and need his help. Kent will surprise Aira and others with his recently discovered new feats.

Dandadan chapter 100 will see Kinta help Aira and others against havoc-wreaking aliens

Release date, time, and where to read

bibble says: shut da fuk up @Scrumbolio Todays Dandadan one of da funniest chapters ever. If Kinta’s going to be a main character, I’m at least glad with the direction he’s going in.



Also I gotta make a dandadan consumption thread or these will be lost in the sauce I hate that I care about documenting everything sm Todays Dandadan one of da funniest chapters ever. If Kinta’s going to be a main character, I’m at least glad with the direction he’s going in. Also I gotta make a dandadan consumption thread or these will be lost in the sauce I hate that I care about documenting everything sm https://t.co/bXk7dLXNj1

Dandadan chapter 100 will be released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8.30 pm JST. For fans outside Japan, Dandadan chapter 100 will be available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The release timings for the upcoming chapter are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 3, 4.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 3, 7.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 3, 11.30 am

Central European Time: Thursday, April 3, 6.30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 3, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, April 3, 7.30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 3, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 3, 8.30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 100

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine Both Kinta and Aira are "Chūnibyō (中二病) is a Japanese colloquial term typically used to describe early teens who have grandiose delusions, who desperately want to stand out, and who have convinced themselves that they have hidden knowledge or secret powers." #Dandadan Both Kinta and Aira are "Chūnibyō (中二病) is a Japanese colloquial term typically used to describe early teens who have grandiose delusions, who desperately want to stand out, and who have convinced themselves that they have hidden knowledge or secret powers." #Dandadan https://t.co/X9hezTXuMj

As observed in earlier chapters of Dandadan, Kinta Sakata is by far one of the most highly skilled characters in the series. He is the only individual who can easily maneuver the Mecha Buddha construct. Momo’s house, which is entirely made up of nano skin, requires formidable imagination skills to reconstruct the place into anything possible.

Kinta has frequently proven that no one can beat him in controlling the Mecha Buddha, as it only works with precisely visualized movements. In a recent chapter, Kinta discovered that, even in the absence of Ayase’s residence, he could rely on the torii gate by turning it into a hyperbike. Dandadan chapter 100 will see more abilities of Kinta’s bike besides its blinding speed.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 99

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine #Dandadan



I'm telling y'all Kinta gonna have some sort of nanotech mecha suit soon The goat is back!!!I'm telling y'all Kinta gonna have some sort of nanotech mecha suit soon The goat is back!!! 🔥 #Dandadan I'm telling y'all Kinta gonna have some sort of nanotech mecha suit soon https://t.co/0XCPSWjSbT

Maintaining an intimidating disposition, Kinta arrived at his class and discovered that Okarun and Vamola still didn’t come to school. He later discovered that even Momo, Aira, and others were absent. While on the teams’ substitute, Kenta impressed his other soccer buddies by saying he retained a surprising knowledge of football.

Kinta soon embarrassed himself in front of others with his poor performance in the game. After leaving school, he went straight to Momo’s house to check out on the others. Kinta was startled after he discovered there were no signs of the house. However, he eventually found a note stuck to the Torii gate that read, “please come help us at Tokyo tower.”

After reading the note, Kinta panicked as nothing around him could help him reach the location fast. After realizing Ayase’s residence was made of nano skin, Kinta touched the Torii gate and turned it into a hyperbike.

Poll : 0 votes