Dandadan chapter 103: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 103 will be published in the 20th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Dandadan fans internationally can read the latest and all the previous chapters in digital formats on Shueisha and Viz Media, the two licensed online manga distributors.

As of now, there are no verifiable spoilers for Dandadan chapter 103. However, with how the previous chapter ended, Vamola’s unexplored past can be expected to continue in the next chapter. As the origin of the Kaiju suit has been revealed, the upcoming chapter will see how Vamola claimed the weapon amidst the war.

Dandadan chapter 103 will see how Vamola got the Kaiju suit

Where to read and time zones

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Dandadan, Ch. 102 (Web-Only): The flashback of Vamola’s tragic war-torn past continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3H8dbdR Dandadan, Ch. 102 (Web-Only): The flashback of Vamola’s tragic war-torn past continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3H8dbdR https://t.co/HSywQOo2U7

Dandadan’s latest manga chapters will be exclusively available to fans worldwide on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Viz Media’s official website, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the MangaPlus app.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 103 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, April 24, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, April 24, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, April 24, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, April 24, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, April 24, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, April 24, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, April 24, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, April 24, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 103

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine Yeah they got cooked. Gonna need Vamola to get that Sumerian get back with the Kaiju armor #dandadandope Yeah they got cooked. Gonna need Vamola to get that Sumerian get back with the Kaiju armor #dandadandope https://t.co/qvFSnGw7om

Dandadan chapter 103 will continue the battle between Sumerians and the aliens. As most of Banga’s troops have been killed by being tricked by aliens into a trap, only a handful of soldiers are left to continue fighting their battle and save their planet. For the Sumerians to survive, the only way is to get their hands on a weapon that can turn the tides of the battle in their favor.

The upcoming chapter will likely see how Vamola gets her hands on the powerful suit. Since there is also the possibility of other Sumerian survivors, the next chapter can also see Banga regrouping with the other soldiers as she and her troops have no chance of taking down an entire horde of monstrous aliens.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 102

Katharsis @ChronicInsom I'm really, really enjoying Vamola's backstory. It's probably the most hooked I've been on this series. Probably because it feels like it *means* something within the overall story and not just a random villain appearance every other week. #Dandadan I'm really, really enjoying Vamola's backstory. It's probably the most hooked I've been on this series. Probably because it feels like it *means* something within the overall story and not just a random villain appearance every other week. #Dandadan https://t.co/HvEcthdEXp

Chapter 102 kicked off with Banga getting annoyed at Vamola for calling her a mother. Her accomplices trolled the former for her old age and how the latter would care for her as a good daughter. Later, their division chief relayed intel to everyone about more than 3000 Sumerians being spotted by the scouts at some faraway location.

After preparing for the short and dangerous journey, the battalion began moving to the location. En route to the site, Banga, Vamola, and others spotted a gigantic alien called Big Mama, mass-producing armor for her children. Banga revealed to Vamola that the aliens inside are soft-bodied despite the sturdy and tough exterior suit. Thus they can’t survive the harsh environment of the planet.

After Big Mama produced the Kaiju suit, Banga asserted that the weapon in the shape of their deity was nothing but the embodiment of Sumerian hate. Upon reaching the location, Banga and her accomplices discovered that they had been tricked by the aliens, who were using holograms to lure out the survivors.

Poll : 0 votes