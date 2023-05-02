Dandadan chapter 105 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 105 will be published in the 22nd issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Chapter 105 is set to be released on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The most recent chapter, as well as the previous chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu's magnum opus, will be available online at Viz Media and Shueisha, the two authorized manga distributors.

With Vamola’s backstory nearing its conclusion, fans of the series have been at the edge of their seats, surmising how the Sumerians would escape the genocide. Given that Banga has surprisingly got her hands on the legendary Kaiju suit, which is deemed to be the last hope for the Sumerians, the hype among fans for Dandadan chapter 105 is at an all-time high.

Dandadan chapter 105 will likely see Banga turning the tides of the battle

Release date, time, and where to read

The publication of Dandadan chapter 105 is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The most recent chapters of Dandadan's manga will only be accessible to fans worldwide on the Shonen Jump+ app, the MangaPlus app, and the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 105 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 8, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 8, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 8, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 8, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 8, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 8, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 8, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 8, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 105 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 105 is expected to unravel an epic turn of events as the Sumerians have finally secured the colossal Kaiju suit, leveling up their arsenal. Although Banga’s plan didn’t go the way it was initially devised, they now have numbers that went from a measly four to thousands.

Although the Sumerian captives are not in a condition to put up a good fight, they will be standing with their brethren instead of getting eaten up by sinister aliens. Despite getting the Kaiju suit, Banga still can’t face a horde of havoc-wreaking aliens, so she will need the support of everyone, including her adoptive daughter.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 104

En route to the pyramid, Banga had a change of plans in the previous chapter. As the location was overrun by aliens, she declared to others that they had no choice but to save the captive Sumerians. Banga wanted her team to accomplish the mission as stealthily as possible. However, Vamola rushed forward, disregarding Banga’s plan, which put her and the others in trouble.

The aliens started attacking the escaping captives and the intruding Sumerians. Finding Banga severely injured terrified Vamola, so she tried to take her to a safe place. Vamola was forcibly carried out of the alien camp by one of the Sumerian members, leaving Banga behind.

However, as she was fixated on saving Banga, Vamola rushed back to the location, where she faced a horde of aliens. As Vamola was about to be eaten alive by the mother of the aliens, Banga saved her by smashing the creature's head by donning the Kaiju suit she found in the debris.

