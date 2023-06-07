Dandadan chapter 110 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 110 will be published in the 26th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The 110th chapter of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest chapters of the series on Viz Media and Shueisha’s digital libraries.

The latest chapter of the series surprisingly centered on Mr. Mantis Shrimp, aka Peeny Weeny, showing his side of how he held his ground against the aliens. With no definite spoilers, it is difficult to surmise if Dandadan chapter 110 will continue exploring more about Shrimp. However, with how he defeated his opponent, it can be presumed that the next chapter will move forward to the progress of Momo and others.

Dandadan chapter 110 release timings for all regions and where to read

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 110 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 12, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 12, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, June 12, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 12, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 12, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 12, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, June 12, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 12, 8:30 am

Dandadan chapter 110 and all the latest chapters will be available to read on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus for fans worldwide. They will also be made available on the Shonen Jump+ app and the MangaPlus app.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 109

After being cornered by the Mantis-looking alien, Shrimp reminisced about a glimpse of his past, where he was looking after his son, Chiquitita. Shrimp hated every second that passed by when he was not around his son. After exclaiming that he was going home, he jumped into the water and vowed to battle with honor despite not being an Earth life form.

Unbeknownst to Shrimp, the alien could accumulate 100 times its original strength while surrounded by water. Shrimp got himself in a tight spot as he couldn't evade the alien’s lethal attacks, which almost made him give up. However, he eventually resorted to unleashing his true form, which he asserted was 24 times stronger.

In addition, like his opponent, he also had the advantage of being surrounded by water, making him 240 times stronger. With his single punch, Shrimp blew the alien to smithereens. After the fight, Shrimp realized that without the Serpo Energy Drink, the best could only stay in his original form for 24 seconds. Shrimp possessed an invulnerable body against venom, so the alien’s poison had no effect on him.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 110 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 110 will presumably see the earth's defenders reunite to end the battle, as they have somehow got back on track after being exhausted from the intense fight. However, being short in numbers, it would be impossible for them to go against the aliens' horde. Though it is still speculative, it can be expected that Okarun and Kinta will finally reunite with the others in the next chapter.

