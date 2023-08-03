Dandadan chapter 117 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 117 will be published in the 33rd issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and released on August 7, 2023. The chapter will be accessible on Viz Media and Shueisha, two of the well-acclaimed digital libraries internationally.

It was expected that the Space Globalists arc would eventually end in a few chapters after Okarun and Kinta’s arrival at the battlefield, joining forces with their friends.

Yet, due to the unyielding might of the extraterrestrials, the heroes find it challenging to shift the balance in favor of Earth and its people. Through Kinta’s eleventh-hour ultimate maneuver, the prospect of victory seems to be drawing nearer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 116.

Dandadan chapter 117 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan Chapter 117 is scheduled to release this Monday, August 7, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans internationally can read chapters on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus. Fans can also find the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga applications worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 117 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, August 7 4:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, August 7 6:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 7 7:30 am British Summer Time Monday, August 7 12:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, August 7 5 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, August 7 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, August 7 9 pm Philippines Time Monday, August 7 7:30 pm Brazil Time Monday, August 7 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 116

Kinta really doing this thing, appreciating that he's getting more spotlight. Tower sword fight was pretty funny but what I liked more about the fight was Kinta actually coming up with a strategy to escape & fight back! The spin power at the end was epic!!

Using the Tokyo tower as an improvised weapon, Kinta dispatched the alien-infested Kaiju mecha with a single powerful swing.

Using the Tokyo tower as an improvised weapon, Kinta dispatched the alien-infested Kaiju mecha with a single powerful swing. However, the creature returned by gripping a weapon of its own, which was the Sky Tower. Proclaiming his weapon to be a “mystic sword,” Kinta managed to destroy Kaiju’s Sky Tower, but in doing so, he inadvertently sacrificed his own weapon as well.

Like always, Kinta took a brief moment to admire his capabilities. He eventually got distracted when Vamola admired his strength, leading to a moment of fluster. Eventually, the pair witnessed the Kaiju walking toward them. Kinta ran towards the creature to end things in a whiplash, only to get the Great Kinta obliterated completely.

The Kaiju gripped the encapsulated cockpit, which held Kinta and Vamola within its grasp. Declaring Earth’s inhabitants to be just as inferior as the Sumerians, the alien proclaimed their ownership of the planet, warning that additional battleships were poised to arrive imminently.

PEAK FICTION!!! Dandadan is one of the best weekly experiences ever. It's hard to believe it has been going on weekly for a little over two years now and the art quality has not drop. Great Kaiju fight and great moment for Kinta the goat!

Despite being cornered yet refusing to yield, Kinta’s determination prompted the alien to question why he still fighting back. Kinta responded that he had spent his entire life as a timid pretender.

However, now that he had the opportunity to pilot a colossal mecha alongside a remarkable girl, two of the significant aspects of his existence, he couldn’t simply surrender without a fight. After squashing the capsule, the Kaiju discovered that the cockpit was just a distraction, using which Kinta and Vamola traveled to its back.

Announcing that no Kaiju had ever managed to breach its rear, Kinta activated the mecha’s rocket boosters, propelling it skyward with the intention of bringing it down with such force, like a powerbomb move. Kinta and Vamola aimed to get rid of the alien hiding inside the Kaiju, even if it meant risking their lives.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 117 (speculative)

Following the gripping cliffhanger in the previous chapter, readers eagerly anticipate the revelation of Kinta and Vamola’s fate in the upcoming Dandadan chapter 117. Given the profound impact their demise would have on devoted fans, it remains to be seen how the series will navigate this crucial juncture and whether a surprising twist or heroic intervention will shape the outcome.

