Dandadan chapter 116 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 116, which will be published in the 32nd issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, will be released this Monday, July 31. The chapter will be accessible on Shueisha and Viz Media, the two renowned digital libraries worldwide.

As of now, there are no verifiable spoilers for Dandadan chapter 116. However, given how the recent events turned out, fans can expect a spellbinding battle between the giants. Kinta’s last moment of arrival eventually saved the fate of the planet as for Okarun and others, it is impossible to go against a upgraded mecha Kaiju beast.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 115.

Dandadan chapter 116 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 116, sticking to its schedule, is set to release this Monday, July 31, at 8:30 pm JST. For fans internationally, the chapters will be available on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus. Additionally, popular online manga apps like Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga apps will also provide access to the new chapter.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 116 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, July 24 4:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, July 24 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 24 11:30 am British Summer Time Monday, July 24 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 24 11:23 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, July 24 5:00 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, July 24 7:30 pm Philippines Time Monday, July 24 9:00 pm Brazil Time Monday, July 24 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 114

After arriving near the Tokyo Tower, Kinta learned that Momo had left the note for Granny, not him. Kinta’s mind raced with thoughts about the situation, but there was no time to waste. the urgency of Vamola’s predicament urged him into action.

Kinta activated the flight mode of his newfound mecha bike, demonstrating his exceptional control over Nanoskin to Momo and Okarun. However, their amazement turned to disappointment as they witnessed Kinta’s vike being destroyed to bits by the aliens in the midst of the rescue mission.

Okarun and Momo, undeterred, now faced the challenge of saving not one but two people at once. However, once again, Kinta surprised them by managing to catch Vamola in mid-air. In a desperate move, Kinta pulled out a unique cube, a mysterious artifact, which he activated by shouting, “Great Kinta.”

In little to no time, the shattered pieces of Momo’s house began to merge together, forming a colossal mecha bot towering over the scene. The astonishing display of Kinta’s new achievement sparked hope and renewed faith in everyone present. Okarun, Momo, Shrimp, and Aira were thrilled by this unexpected turn of events, eagerly awaiting how the battle would unfold.

With unwavering focus and precision, Kinta assumed control of the colossal mecha bot and proclaimed himself to be the best pilot the world had ever seen. After clutching the gigantic Tokyo Tower tightly in his mecha hands, Kinta delivered a decisive blow to the mecha Kaiju, landing a critical hit.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 116 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 116 will likely see one of the most enthralling showdowns in Yukinonu Tatsu’s magnum opus so far that will surely put the fans on the edge of their seats, glued to each page of the upcoming chapter.

Despite Kinta’s new feat, it's not confirmed if he could go against a sentient alien fused with a mecha Kaiju bot. However, in the worst-case scenario, Kinta still has his friends who will back him up and show the globalists their rightful place with perfect teamwork.

