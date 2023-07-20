Dandadan chapter 115 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 115 will be published in the 31st issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will release this Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST and will be available on Shueisha and Viz Media, the two globally acclaimed digital libraries.

The latest chapter generated excitement among the fans of Dandadan as they witnessed the long-awaited arrival of Kinta Sakata, who stole the show with his enthralling entrance on the battlefield. As Okarun has depleted his abilities, Kinta is expected to be the last hope to end the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 115.

Dandadan chapter 115 release timings for all regions and where to read

I actually like Mondays now This New Dandadan chapter was AWESOME!!! We got to see what the reptilian guy actually looks like, we got this cool ass double spread and Kinta finally pulled up with the Akira slide.I actually like Mondays now pic.twitter.com/DGutUTkyd5 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/DGutUTkyd5" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/DGutUTkyd5

Dandadan chapter 115 will be available for fans worldwide on the official websites of Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shueisha. Fans can also find the latest chapter of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga apps.

The release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 115 for every region are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, July 24, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, July 24, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, July 24, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 24, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 114

After using his last remaining All Out, Okarun saved Momo from being killed by the monstrous alien. With the latter's recklessness in risking her life, the former was utterly incensed but was thankful that she didn’t get hurt. Okarun and Momo had no energy left to stand against the alien chasing after them. However, luckily, Vamola reclaimed her suit and defended them.

Elsewhere, Mantis and Aira made way for Okarun and Momo, so they could close the interdimensional portal to stop more aliens from entering Earth’s atmosphere. Suddenly, Vamola’s Kaiju suit got breached by a cephalopod alien that altered the dynamics and appearance of the suit, making it look like an actual Kaiju monster.

Despite Momo’s request, Aira and others were unable to help Vamola escape the alien’s clutches. Suddenly, Kinta appeared on the battlefield, fearlessly ramming through aliens, inspiring hope and turning the tide of the battle.

Riding on his new bike, Kinta cleared the path for Momo and Okarun by ramming through the hordes of aliens. He eventually apologized to everyone for being late to the party.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 115 (speculative)?

Oh snap slaughter mode active! The Kaiju looks crazy cool, love it but unfortunately the alien is controlling it. The gang is out of power to save Vamola but who would of thought Sakata would arrive! Love the Akira reference. Now it’s time to end the fight

#Dandadan pic.twitter.com/8tWfNWxqeO Dandadan 114Oh snap slaughter mode active! The Kaiju looks crazy cool, love it but unfortunately the alien is controlling it. The gang is out of power to save Vamola but who would of thought Sakata would arrive! Love the Akira reference. Now it’s time to end the fight

Although there are no pertinent spoilers for Dandadan chapter 115, the upcoming installment will finally see Momo succeeding in closing the interdimensional portal.

As Vamola is still in the grasp of the alien cephalopod, she is expected to be rescued by Kinta, who is the only last resort due to his ability to stand against the Kaiju suit using his mecha Buddha construct: Great Kinta Bodhisattva, Zeta Version.

