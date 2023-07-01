Dandadan chapter 113 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 113 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s 29th issue. The chapter was originally set to release on schedule, but due to some unknown reason, it has been delayed for a week and will release on Monday, July 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST.

Dandadan chapter 113 will be available to read on Viz Media and Shueisha, the two globally acclaimed digital libraries. Although there are no verifiable spoilers for Dandadan chapter 113, with the cliffhanger in the latest installment, it can be expected that the upcoming chapter will feature the ultimate showdown between the defenders of Earth and the Space Globalists.

As most of the aliens got destroyed with the return of Okarun and the awakened Evil, the tide of the battle shifted in favor of the defenders of Earth. However, Okarun and Evil Eye still have to face the leader of the Space Globalists, who, according to Momo, proved to be formidable and difficult to overcome.

Dandadan chapter 113 release timings for all regions and where to read

As stated previously, fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus internationally can read Dandadan chapter 113 exclusively on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha.

The chapter will also be available on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two online manga apps. Here are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 113 for every region, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 12, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 12, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, July 12, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, July 12, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 12, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, July 12, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, July 12, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 12, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 112

Dandadan chapter 112 resumed the battle between the defenders of Earth and aliens after Okarun and Evil Eye joined forces with Momo and Vamola. Despite being exhausted, Aira and Mr. Shrimp joined the others for one last battle to eliminate the monstrous creatures for good.

Following Turbo Granny’s advice, Okarun kept moving in a spiraling pattern to avoid getting shot out of the magnetic field. Moving spirally gave him enough advantage with his speed, making his movements nigh-invincible for the aliens to perceive, despite their enhanced extraterrestrial suits.

Evil Eye attacked Okarun out of the blue, hoping to get engaged in an enthralling battle, which caused Momo to lash out at him to focus on the situation. Suddenly, the two powerful aliens had Okarun and Evil Eye cornered.

Being interrupted made the latter incensed, as he didn’t hold back his signature move that destroyed everything in the attack’s line of sight. Elsewhere, Okarun was up against the fastest alien of the Space Globalists and also the one with the ability of telekinesis.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 113 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 113 is expected to be one of the last few installments in the Space Globalists arc, as only a few aliens are left to be eliminated by Okarun and Evil Eye. After getting done with the extraterrestrial invaders, Okarun will be helping Momo close the portal to stop an even more massive force of the Space Globalists from entering planet Earth.

Momo will also help destroy the aliens' armor to erase their collective data on the Serpoians and the Earthlings. Mr. Shrimp and Aira will be assisting Okarun and Evil Eye.

