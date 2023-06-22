Dandadan chapter 112 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 112, which will be published in the 28th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, will be released on Monday, June 26, at 8:30 pm JST. Viz Media and Shueisha are the two renowned digital libraries making Dandadan chapter 112 available on their platforms.

The latest cliffhanger in the previous chapter has set up the stage for the upcoming installment to kick off an epic battle between the defenders of the Earth and the aliens. As Okarun returns in his new form and Jiji awakens the Evil Eye, there is nothing that is stopping the heroes from going all out to defeat the Space Globalists.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 111.

Dandadan chapter 112 release timings for all regions and where to read

For fans outside Japan, Dandadan chapter 112 will be available to read on the official websites of Shueisha, Viz Media, and MangaPlus. The chapters will also be accessible on the Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus apps. Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 112 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, June 26, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 26, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 5:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 9:00 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 26, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 111

Despite being cornered, Momo fought back with everything. Although her reserved spiritual powers weren’t enough to stop an entire horde of ravaging aliens, she defended Vamola to the best she could. Eventually, she and the latter got caught by the aliens. The duo didn’t have much energy left to escape from the aliens' grasp.

However, suddenly, something blitzed and eradicated the alien that had Momo in its clutches. After finding the strange anomaly to be Okarun himself, Momo was relieved, and it was difficult for her to control her tears. Okarun thanked Momo for the curry she left behind for him. The latter asked the former to save Vamola.

All of a sudden, Aira saved Vamola by using her Noble Drill attack on her captor. Mr. Shrimp and Jiji, in his Evil Eye form, joined Okarun and others. Together they pledged to eradicate all the aliens for good.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 112 (speculative)

With Okarun and Evil Eye joining forces with Momo and the others, Dandadan, chapter 112, will see the ultimate showdown between the Earth’s mightiest defenders and the Space Globalists. As Okarun, Evil Eye, Aira, and Shrimp are expected to keep the party busy, Momo and Vamola will be getting enough time to close the portal.

As promised to Rokuro, Momo will destroy the aliens’ suits to erase the data collected on Serpoians. Kinta is also expected to make a surprise arrival at the battlefield on his new mecha bike. Hence, Dandadan chapter 112 will be one of the crucial installments of the Space Globalists Arc.

