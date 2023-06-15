Dandadan chapter 111 release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 111 will be published in the 27th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Chapter 111 of Dandadan will release on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest chapters of the series on Viz Media and Shueisha, the two globally acclaimed digital libraries.

Although there are no verifiable spoilers for Dandadan chapter 111, the upcoming installment is expected to be one of the few final chapters that will mark the end of the Space Globalists Arc. With Momo and Vamola being cornered by aliens, the chapter can likely expect the return of Okarun and Kinta.

Dandadan chapter 111 will likely see the return of Okarun and Kinta

Release timings and where to read

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly So cool seeing Momo 1v1 someone for the first time in a while. Showing us just how much her telekinesis has grown & what she's capable of when she's fully motivated. 🏽

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 111 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, June 19, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 19, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 19, 8:30 am

Dandadan chapter 111 will be available to read on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus, for fans across the world. Additionally, the chapters will be accessible on the Shonen Jump+ app and the MangaPlus app.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 110

Momo and Vamola, surrounded by the remaining Space Globalists platoon, as seen in Dandadan chapter 110 (Image via Yukinobu Tatsu)

After regrouping, Aira and Shrimp headed toward Jiji and asked him if he could move. However, the duo was terrified after getting no response from him. Elsewhere Momo, awakening her Spiritual Awareness, fought her opponent on equal grounds, but she was eventually cornered due to the difference in their powers. Momo used her signature Moe Moe Beam ability as her last resort attack.

Although the ability did not affect the alien, it was impressed by how Momo resisted the lethal blows that would usually kill an average human in seconds. As she vowed, Momo kept her promise and became Vamola’s shield, defending her and, at the same time, attacking the alien with all her might.

Redirecting the projectiles comprising the debris from shattered buildings managed to drain Momo’s energy. After the alien’s last attack got Momo and Vamola cornered, there was no other option left for them to defend themselves. Eventually, the alien summoned its other subordinates and moved toward the duo.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 111 (speculative)?

inno 🛸 (#1 Tatsu Fan) @dandainno 110 chapters and Tatsu just does not miss. Momo has come so far as well, even giving their 'leader' a rough time. With all these globalist reinforcements, I expect momo will be getting some as well ;) #dandadan 110 chapters and Tatsu just does not miss. Momo has come so far as well, even giving their 'leader' a rough time. With all these globalist reinforcements, I expect momo will be getting some as well ;) #dandadan https://t.co/5dvY5XjK3g

Dandadan chapter 111 will likely see the most awaited moments in the history of Dandadan, which is the return of Okarun and Kinta.

As the three current defenders, Aira, Jiji, and Shrimp, are exhausted after the battle, little-to-no energy is left in them to save Vamola and Momo from an entire horde of Space Globalists encircling them. The episode is also likely to reveal what the future holds for Jiji.

