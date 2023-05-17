Dandadan chapter 107: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Dandadan chapter 107 will be published in the Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s 24th issue. Sticking to the schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on Monday, May 22, at 8:30 pm JST. The most recent chapter of Dandadan and all previous chapters will be made accessible in their digital libraries by Viz Media and Shueisha, the two official manga distributors.

Although there are no verifiable spoilers, Given how the previous chapter ended, Dandadan chapter 107 will traverse back to the present timeline. The upcoming chapter will likely continue the battle between humans and aliens, where Okarun, Kinta, and Seiko will join others in the fight.

Dandadan chapter 107 will resume the Space Globalists Arc

Where to read and release timings for all regions

Access to the latest chapters of Dandadan manga is exclusively available through the Shonen Jump+ app, the MangaPlus app, and the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus.

The timings for Dandadan chapter 107 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 22, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 22, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 22, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 22, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 22, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 22, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 22, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 22, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 106

Banga helps locals by saving them from a grizzly bear, as seen in Dandadan chapter 106 (Image via Yukinobu Tatsu)

Aliens encircled Banga after she assisted Vamola in teleporting to a different world. In order to get the Kaiju suit, the beasts compelled the latter to divulge the former's whereabouts. Vamola was transferred into a cave and discovered herself there. Sometimes later, she witnessed the fascinating world that Banga had earlier inferred to be a safe haven for Sumerians.

Vamola was unaware that the planet "Idea" from Sumerian mythology was truly Earth. She struggled to acclimate to the new environment, but she persisted. The first several days Vamola was on Earth, she just ate grass and slept wherever she felt comfortable. She found it challenging to comprehend people, but despite the language barrier, she assisted those in need.

Vamola reasoned that two people kissing each other must be how humans reproduce. After running into Momo and her crew, a recollection of Vamola's most memorable moments was revealed. After a period of being unconscious, everyone on the battlefield, including Jiji, Aira, and others, finally woke up. Okarun showed up at the battleground.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 107 (speculative)

The previous chapter of Dandadan has finally concluded the Vamola Flashback Arc, leaving fans heartbroken by shedding light on the featured character’s tragic childhood. Although the arc has ended, the upcoming chapter still has to reveal the fate of Banga and the other Sumerians on the planet.

The final pages of Dandadan chapter 107 see the arrival of Okarun on the battlefield, and everyone who was exhausted from the battle has gained consciousness. The upcoming chapter will likely see Okarun’s new abilities, Momo’s revenge, and Kinta’s new superbike weapon.

